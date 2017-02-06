For Valentine’s date night on the cheap, try Alaskan King Crab legs

Nothing says indulgence like noshing on some seriously giant Alaskan King Crab legs.

They're not just tasty, they're a low-fat source of protein — one leg has about 25 grams of protein, and a whole host of vitamins and minerals (including sodium, incidentally, so a heads-up if you are watching salt), but only a couple of grams of fat. Which gives you a little celebratory wiggle room to add a little lemon butter — mix 1 tablespoon of melted butter with 2 tablespoons of lemon juice.