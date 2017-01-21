‘We shouldn’t have to fight for the progress we already made’: Thousands brave snow for Park City women’s march

Park City • Braving a snowstorm, an estimated 8,000 women and men marched in the ski town Saturday to show their anger — and their resolve — in the face of the new presidency of Donald Trump.

And they had a few laughs while doing it.

"I am black and I am a woman," comedian Jessica Williams told the marchers. "I am my ancestors' dream. They fought for my right to stand out here in the cold-ass snow and talk to a bunch of white people wearing Uggs."