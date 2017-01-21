‘We shouldn’t have to fight for the progress we already made’: Thousands brave snow for Park City women’s march

Park City • Braving a snowstorm, an estimated 8,000 women and men marched in the ski town Saturday to show their anger — and their resolve — in the face of the new presidency of Donald Trump.
And they had a few laughs while doing it.
"I am black and I am a woman," comedian Jessica Williams told the marchers. "I am my ancestors' dream. They fought for my right to stand out here in the cold-ass snow and talk to a bunch of white people wearing Uggs."
The crowd — ranging from Hollywood stars in town for the 2017 Sundance Film Festival to regular folks driving in from as far away as Evanston, Wyo., and Ogden in terrible road conditions — took part in the Women's March on Main. It was one of about 600 events held nationwide, connected to the Women's March on Washington, to protest the new Trump administration. Other events in Utah included marches in St. George, with long lines reported around downtown, and in Ogden, where several hundred were reported.
Marchers carried signs down Park City's Old Main Street. Among the slogans: "If you're not angry, you're not paying attention," "Keep your tiny hands off my civil rights" and "Women won't back down."
Pink was a prevalent color, from the signs in support of Planned Parenthood, as well as the popular "pussyhats" — complete with cat ears. Actor Nick Offerman tweeted a picture of himself wearing one.
Vera Morris, 57, of Ogden, had been crocheting the hats for several weeks in preparation for Saturday's event.
"I'm here to support my sisters in the cause," Morris said. "I don't want to go back. I'm thinking of the future for my children and grandchildren."
Among the men at the march was Andrew Munts, of Kamas, who came with his wife, sister and friends.
"This is about all of us," Munts said. "God knows how long women have been held back. I came to help finish [the work] so my daughter doesn't have to carry on in the future."
The march culminated in a massive rally in a Swede Alley parking lot as artists and activists spoke out in defense of women and minority communities, and the environment and health care.
Speakers included actors Maria Bello, Mary McCormack, Connie Britton and Aisha Tyler, filmmaker Kimberley Peirce and comedian Chelsea Handler. Celebrities spotted in the crowd included Laura Dern, Charlize Theron and John Legend.
The march was not affiliated with Sundance, although leaders from the Sundance Institute and film festival also were part of the crowd.
"This is 2017, not 1917," said Handler, the rally's emcee. "We shouldn't have to fight for the progress we already made."
Handler joked that a four-block march may not seem long, but "we're at 7,000 feet. That's like 12 blocks in Washington."
One of the more dynamic speakers was Dolores Huerta, the 86-year-old co-founder of the United Farm Workers, who urged the crowd to get organized.
"We can't just talk to each other. We have to talk to those who have been afraid and can't find their voices," said Huerta, the subject of the documentary "Dolores," which premiered Friday at Sundance.
"Ladies, feminists — men and women — we have to take the power," Huerta added as she urged people to run for office at all levels. "You remember Tupperware parties? We should have democracy parties."
Movie producer and environmentalist activist Laurie David decried Trump as "the only leader of the free world who denies climate change."
"Women's rights are human rights," David said, "and there is no woman more important than Mother Earth herself."
Williams, 27, whose new movie "The Incredible Jessica James" premieres Friday at Sundance, implored the marchers, particularly young ones, not to be complacent.
"I learned that the world is not inherently fair," Williams said. "I grew up thinking the civil rights movement already happened."
Now, Williams said: "I march for you, and I hope you will march for me."
