Quantcast
Home » Blogs » USUSports
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » Blogs » USUSports
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
blog-photo

Aggieville: USU Sports

USU basketball: Mountain West schedule released

Lynn Worthy
First Published      Updated 58 minutes ago
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (1)

The Mountain West Conference released its men's basketball conference schedules on Tuesday morning.

Utah State University will begin conference play on Wednesday, Dec. 27, at home against San José State, the third time in the last four years that USU will open conference play against San Jose State.

The Mountain West men's basketball tournament will begin on Wednesday, March 7, continue through the men's championship game on Saturday, March 10, at 3 p.m. PT.

UTAH STATE MEN'S BASKETBALL

2017-18 MOUNTAIN WEST SCHEDULE

Wednesday, Dec. 27 San José State

Saturday, Dec. 30 at San Diego State

Wednesday, Jan. 3 Fresno State

Saturday, Jan. 6 at UNLV

Wednesday, Jan. 10 Colorado State

Saturday, Jan. 13 at Nevada

Wednesday, Jan. 17 at Boise State

Saturday, Jan. 20 Wyoming

Wednesday, Jan. 24 Air Force

Saturday, Jan. 27 at Fresno State

Wednesday, Jan. 31 New Mexico

Wednesday, Feb. 7 at Wyoming

» Next page... Single page

 

COMMENTS
VIEW/POST COMMENT      ()