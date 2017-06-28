Utah softball: Flippen named NCAA Woman of the Year nominee

University of Utah softball standout Hannah Flippen has been named a nominee for the 2017 NCAA Woman of the Year Award.

The NCAA's Woman of the Year criteria includes academics, athletics, service and leadership.

Flippen, a native of Bonita, Calif., is one of 544 nominees from across NCAA Div. I, II and III and the Utes' lone contender. She helped guide the softball team to one of its best seasons in program history which included the program's highest ranking to end a season (14th in the final NFCA poll), it's best record since 1997 (37-16) and an appearance in its second straight NCAA Super Regional.