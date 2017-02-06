Utah basketball: Would you like cheese on that? Larry Krystkowiak makes sandwiches to raise funds for Coaches vs. Cancer

"Wait, are you really the basketball coach?"
The woman at the Subway counter wasn’t completely trusting the name tag reading "Coach K" resting on Larry Krystkowiak’s chest, nor the fact that he stood a foot taller than any of the other employees in line.
But yes, it was Utah men’s basketball coach who was putting the cheese on sandwiches for the Monday lunchtime rush at a Subway in South Salt Lake. And no, he isn’t pulling a second job to supplement an income of about $2.5 million in annual compensation.
Krystkowiak was raising money for Coaches vs. Cancer, an initiative between the National Association of Basketball Coaches and the American Cancer Society. Through Feb. 11, local Subway locations are participating by offering customers the chance to donate to Coaches vs. Cancer.