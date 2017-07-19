Park City TV sold to company with close ties to Sinclair

Park City Television has been sold to Deerfield Media.

Terms of the sale were not announced.

Stanton Jones, the longtime owner of the low-power PCTV, is selling the station to Deerfield, which is owned by Stephen P. Mumblow. Deerfield owns eight other stations in Alabama, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, New York, Ohio and Texas.

All of Deerfield's stations are operated by Sinclair Broadcasting, which owns one or more station in those eight markets.

However, Kent Crawford — general manager of thre three stations Sinclair owns in Utah — KUTV-2, KMYU-Ch. 13 and KJZZ-Ch. 14 — said there are no plans for a similar arrangement between Sinclair and PCTV — although the two "will look to partner on project similar to the one we have initiated with KJZZ."