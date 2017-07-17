TV review: You should get ‘Loaded’ on AMC

AMC's new series "Loaded," which premieres Monday night, is sort of the flip side of the long-running AMC series "Mad Men."
Like that 2007-14 series, this new one is about business. People who are very successful and talented at their jobs. People whose lives revolve around work.
And that's pretty much where the similarities end. "Loaded," a co-production by AMC and the UK's Channel 4, is goofy, amusing, over-the-top and full of angst.
OK, "Mad Men" was full of angst, too.
As the series opens (8 p.m., DirecTV and Dish; 11 p.m., Comcast), four British pals — Josh (Jim Howick), Leon (Samuel Anderson), Ewan (Jonny Sweet), and Watto (Nick Helm) — who created a hugely popular (and dopey) mobile game have just sold their company to an American conglomerate. They're now swimming in money. They're super rich.