TV review: You should get ‘Loaded’ on AMC

And they don't exactly react maturely to their sudden windfall, spending pretty stupidly, sending mean-spirited and crude singing telegrams to old foes and going out of their way to showboat their success in the faces of people who wronged them — all the way back to childhood.

But they're also suffering from a good deal of guilt over striking it rich for something as dumb as their cat-based game. Ewan keeps giving employees bonuses they don't deserve to spread the wealth a bit.

What they (and viewers) discover is that money doesn't make your problems go away. You're just a rich guy with issues instead of a poor guy with issues.

Sometime money makes problems worse. It's hard to withstand temptation when you can have anything you want — and that's not a good thing if, say, you're a recovering alcoholic.

And they're rich guys who sold their company and have a new boss — Casey (Mary McCormack), a ruthless type who orders the guys around like they're her servants.

But Josh, Leon, Ewan and Watto are basically good guys. Likable. And they're good friends to each other. And they're rather endearing to viewers.

"Loaded" actually has more in common with "Silicon Valley" than it does with "Mad Men," but that's the huge difference. They guys in "Loaded" like each other. Support each other.

It's not a great show, but it's decent summer viewing. There are some laughs, and I liked it more as it went along.

That's always a good sign.