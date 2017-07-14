TV review: Netflix’s ‘Friends from College’ is an annoying stink bomb

I was looking forward to the new Netflix comedy "Friends from College" — which may help explain why I dislike it so much. Maybe my expectations were too high.

I mean, four of the six "Friends" are familiar faces who have proven they're talented, comedic actors — Keegan-Michael Key, Fred Savage, Cobie Smulders and Nat Faxon. And they're wasted on bad characters and bad writing.

Really, you can't have expectations low enough for this show, which started streaming on Friday. It's filled with incredibly annoying characters doing incredibly annoying things.

As you can tell from the title, these people were friends when they went to college. They went to Harvard, and they mention that. A lot.