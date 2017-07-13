TV review: ‘Hooten & the Lady’ isn’t great art, but it is summer fun

It's summertime, and there's nothing wrong with a TV show that's easy.

"Hooten & the Lady" (Thursday, 8 p.m., CW/Ch. 30) is probably not going to win any awards. It's not going to be on best-TV lists.

But who cares? It's kind of fun. And it's the kind of thing that you sit down in your air-conditioned living room and watch while you escape from the oppressive summer heat.

The CW bought this eight-episode series from Sky1 in the UK, although Hooten (the always-appealing Michael Landes) is an American. He's sort of a low-budget Indiana Jones type always on the hunt for treasure and adventure.