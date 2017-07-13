Quantcast
TV or not TV

TV review: ‘Hooten & the Lady’ isn’t great art, but it is summer fun

Scott D. Pierce
First Published      Updated 33 minutes ago
It's summertime, and there's nothing wrong with a TV show that's easy.

"Hooten & the Lady" (Thursday, 8 p.m., CW/Ch. 30) is probably not going to win any awards. It's not going to be on best-TV lists.

But who cares? It's kind of fun. And it's the kind of thing that you sit down in your air-conditioned living room and watch while you escape from the oppressive summer heat.

The CW bought this eight-episode series from Sky1 in the UK, although Hooten (the always-appealing Michael Landes) is an American. He's sort of a low-budget Indiana Jones type always on the hunt for treasure and adventure.

Hooten teams up/bickers with Lady Alex Lindo-Parker (Ophelia Lovibond), who's a curator at the British Museum. She has high aspirations for preserving relics, so they work together uneasily.

She's very stiff and proper. He's a hustler, a rogue and a petty criminal. Not the type with whom a member of the British aristrocracy should be associating.

But they have a certain chemistry, which works well for the show. And for viewers.

This is pure escapism, shot on location in London, South Afrida, Russia and Cambodia. It's funny. It's fun.

What more can you ask for?

 

