TV review: An asteroid threatens Earth in ‘Salvation,’ and it’s not terrible

Ack! The world is about to end! Can an MIT student, a tech billionaire and a government spokeswoman save Earth from a giant asteroid that's going to strike the planet in 186 days?
That's the premise of "Salvation" (Wednesday, 9 p.m., CBS/Ch. 2), a summer series that begins pretty much just as you'd expect, but it seems to be relatively well done. The first couple of hours are OK, at least.
I realize that "OK" is not exactly a ringing endorsement, but — c'mon! — this is a summer series that's supposed to be a diversion. If you're looking for something smart, try PBS, not CBS.