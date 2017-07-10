Monday on TV: TNT’s ‘Will’ (as in Shakespeare) is a hot mess

It's a hot mess.
• Home Run Derby (6 p.m., ESPN2): From Marlins Park in Miami.
"The Bachelorette" (7 p.m, ABC/Ch. 4): Rachel chooses four men to go on hometown dates with her.
• "American Ninja Warrior (7 p.m., NBC/Ch. 5): Qualifying continues.
• "The Defiant Ones" (7 and 10:35 p.m., HBO): N.W.A. evolves, but a series of setbacks leaves Dr. Dre looking to make a fresh start; Jimmy continues to rise up the music ladder via successful collaborations with Tom Petty and Stevie Nicks. (Part 2 of 4)
• "The Haves and the Have Nots" (7 p.m., OWN): Veronica threatens to expose David's dark secrets.
• "Animal Kingdom" (7 and 8 p.m., TNT): Javi ratchets up the pressure on Smurf; Pope and Baz clash in the wake of the megachurch job.
• "Superhuman" (8 p.m., Fox/Ch. 13): Contestants demonstrate memorization, speed counting and facial recognition. Kal Penn hosts.
• "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" (8 p.m., CW/Ch. 30): Wil Wheaton and Gary Anthony Williams are the guests.
• "Wrecked" (8:30 p.m., TBS): Owen and Florence deal with the return of a deadly foe.
• "Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge" (9 p.m., Ch. 5): Round 2 begins.
• "Shadowhunters" (9 p.m, Freeform): Simon wakes up next to a dead body.
• "Preacher" (10 p.m., AMC): Jesse dives deeper into his search for God; Tulip's secret past is revealed.
• "Stitchers" (10 p.m., Freeform): Kirsten goes against protocol and stitches into a dead guard's memory.
• "Daytime Divas" (11 p.m., VH1): Kibby throws a party to celebrate a year of sobriety.