Quantcast
Home » Blogs » TV
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » Blogs » TV
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
blog-photo

TV or not TV

Monday on TV: TNT’s ‘Will’ (as in Shakespeare) is a hot mess

Scott D. Pierce
First Published      Updated 20 minutes ago

What if William Shakespeare led an exciting life when he was in his 20s? What if you turned that into an hourlong TV series?

Well, you'd end up with "Will," a new action/drama about the completely fictionalized life of William Shakespeare before he was famous.

And it's chaotic, sometimes almost incoherent. Wildly inconsistent, it veers from dark drama to lighthearted fun.

In the first episode (7 and 9 p.m., TNT), Will arrives in London with little more than a dream and a treacherous letter. In Episode 2 (8 and 10 p.m., TNT), Will is wracked with guilt over the arrest of a rival playwright.

It's a hot mess.

Elsewhere on TV ...

• Home Run Derby (6 p.m., ESPN2): From Marlins Park in Miami.

"The Bachelorette" (7 p.m, ABC/Ch. 4): Rachel chooses four men to go on hometown dates with her.

• "American Ninja Warrior (7 p.m., NBC/Ch. 5): Qualifying continues.

• "The Defiant Ones" (7 and 10:35 p.m., HBO): N.W.A. evolves, but a series of setbacks leaves Dr. Dre looking to make a fresh start; Jimmy continues to rise up the music ladder via successful collaborations with Tom Petty and Stevie Nicks. (Part 2 of 4)

• "The Haves and the Have Nots" (7 p.m., OWN): Veronica threatens to expose David's dark secrets.

• "Animal Kingdom" (7 and 8 p.m., TNT): Javi ratchets up the pressure on Smurf; Pope and Baz clash in the wake of the megachurch job.

• "Superhuman" (8 p.m., Fox/Ch. 13): Contestants demonstrate memorization, speed counting and facial recognition. Kal Penn hosts.

• "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" (8 p.m., CW/Ch. 30): Wil Wheaton and Gary Anthony Williams are the guests.

• "Wrecked" (8:30 p.m., TBS): Owen and Florence deal with the return of a deadly foe.

• "Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge" (9 p.m., Ch. 5): Round 2 begins.

• "Shadowhunters" (9 p.m, Freeform): Simon wakes up next to a dead body.

• "Preacher" (10 p.m., AMC): Jesse dives deeper into his search for God; Tulip's secret past is revealed.

• "Stitchers" (10 p.m., Freeform): Kirsten goes against protocol and stitches into a dead guard's memory.

• "Daytime Divas" (11 p.m., VH1): Kibby throws a party to celebrate a year of sobriety.

 

COMMENTS
VIEW/POST COMMENT      ()