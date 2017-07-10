Monday on TV: TNT’s ‘Will’ (as in Shakespeare) is a hot mess

What if William Shakespeare led an exciting life when he was in his 20s? What if you turned that into an hourlong TV series?

Well, you'd end up with "Will," a new action/drama about the completely fictionalized life of William Shakespeare before he was famous.

And it's chaotic, sometimes almost incoherent. Wildly inconsistent, it veers from dark drama to lighthearted fun.

In the first episode (7 and 9 p.m., TNT), Will arrives in London with little more than a dream and a treacherous letter. In Episode 2 (8 and 10 p.m., TNT), Will is wracked with guilt over the arrest of a rival playwright.