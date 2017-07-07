This weekend on TV: Alec Baldwin gets roasted ... and so does Trump

"One Night Only: Alec Baldwin" (Sunday, 7 and 9 p.m., Spike) is pretty much a roast of the ever-talented, sometimes controversial actor.

Filmed in June, the guests include former "30 Rock" co-stars Jane Krakowski, Jack McBrayer, Tracy Morgan along with Robert DeNiro, Julianne Moore, Horatio Sanz. Two of Baldwin's brothers, Daniel and Billy, and his wife, Hilaria, also appear.

As does former President Bill Clinton.

I was hoping for somebody from "Knots Landing" — the prime-time soap on which Baldwin starred for two seasons (40 episodes) back in 1984-85.

• If you're a big fan of Andy Samberg's comedy, you'll probably find the sports spoof "Tour de Pharmacy" (Saturday, 8 p.m., HBO) amusing. If you're not, well, it'll leave you cold. Samberg is joined by Orlando Bloom, John Cena, Daveed Diggs and Freddie Highmore in the mockumentary about doped-up bike racers in the early 1980s that occasionally — infrequently — funny.