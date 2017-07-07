Quantcast
TV or not TV

This weekend on TV: Alec Baldwin gets roasted ... and so does Trump

Scott D. Pierce
First Published      Updated 16 minutes ago
"One Night Only: Alec Baldwin" (Sunday, 7 and 9 p.m., Spike) is pretty much a roast of the ever-talented, sometimes controversial actor.

Filmed in June, the guests include former "30 Rock" co-stars Jane Krakowski, Jack McBrayer, Tracy Morgan along with Robert DeNiro, Julianne Moore, Horatio Sanz. Two of Baldwin's brothers, Daniel and Billy, and his wife, Hilaria, also appear.

As does former President Bill Clinton.

I was hoping for somebody from "Knots Landing" — the prime-time soap on which Baldwin starred for two seasons (40 episodes) back in 1984-85.

• If you're a big fan of Andy Samberg's comedy, you'll probably find the sports spoof "Tour de Pharmacy" (Saturday, 8 p.m., HBO) amusing. If you're not, well, it'll leave you cold. Samberg is joined by Orlando Bloom, John Cena, Daveed Diggs and Freddie Highmore in the mockumentary about doped-up bike racers in the early 1980s that occasionally — infrequently — funny.

There is one remarkable thing about "Dope," however. Disgraced biker Lance Armstrong makes a cameo appearance.

• HBO also begins a real documentary this weekend. "The Defiant Onces" (Sunday, 7, 8, 10 and 11 p.m.) recounts the careers of Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine — two music mavericks who became unlikely partners.

It continues Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Friday on TV ...

• Gold Cup soccer: French Guiana vs. Canada (5 p.m. FS2); Honduras vs. Costa Rica (7:30 p.m., FS2)

• "Masters of Illusion" (7 and 7:30 p.m., CW/Ch. 30): Featured magicians include Barry and Stuart, Eric Jones, Murray SawChuck, Jonathan Pendragon, Chris Randall, Neil Croswell, Xavier Mortimer, Chipper Lowell, Billy Kidd, Bill Cook, Matt Marcy and Greg Gleason & Farrel Dillon.

• "The Great British Baking Show" (8 p.m., PBS/Ch. 7): Three challenges test the bakers on three different types of pastry.

• "Killjoys" (9 p.m., Syfy): Dutch and D'avin try to train a replacement nerd.

• "Eric Griffin: The Ugly Truth" (10 p.m., Showtime): Griffin performs standup.

• "Dark Matter" (10 p.m., Syfy): Familiar faces from the past return and cause havoc.

• "Wynonna Earp" (11 p.m., Syfy): Wynonna and Waverly are forced to confront their demons -- and each other.

