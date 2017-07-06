Quantcast
Home » Blogs » TV
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » Blogs » TV
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
blog-photo

TV or not TV

Thursday on TV: What’s the least important competition — ‘Battle of the Network Stars’? ‘Gong Show’? NBA summer league?

Scott D. Pierce
First Published      Updated 49 minutes ago

There are multiple competitions on TV tonight, and none of them mean much of anything. We've got:

• "Battle of the Network Stars"

• "Big Brother"

• "Boy Band"

• "The Gong Show"

• "Hollywood Game Night"

• An NBA summer league game between the Jazz and the Celtics

They're all important to the people involved. Well, some of the people involved.

But to the rest of us?

Not so much.

Tonight on TV ...

• "Boy Band" (7 p.m., ABC/Ch. 4): Six hopefuls perform; the architects decide who to send home.

• "Hollywood Game Night" (7 p.m., NBC/Ch. 5): Celebrity guests include Ben Feldman, Lauren Ash, Nico Santos, Cheri Oteri, Natalie Morales and Ne-Yo.

• "Beat Shazam" (7 p.m., Fox/Ch. 13): Jamie Foxx hosts.

• NBA summer league (7 p.m., Ch. 14 and NBATV): Utah Jazz vs. Boston Celtics

• "Big Brother" (8 p.m., CBS/Ch. 2): A house guest is evicted.

• "Battle of the Network Stars" (8 p.m., ABC/Ch. 4): Celebrity contestants include Joanna Krupa, Nick Lachey, Vanessa Lachey, Gilles Marini, Jack Osbourne, Keegan Allen, Traci Bingham, Rosa Blasi, Brant Daugherty and Galen Gering.

• "Love Connection" (8 p.m., Fox/Ch. 13): Andy Cohen hosts.

» Next page... Single page

 

COMMENTS
VIEW/POST COMMENT      ()