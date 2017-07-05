Wednesday on TV: ‘Snowfall’ might be good, but after watching 5 episodes I’m still not sure

"Snowfall" (11 p.m., FX) is an extremely complicated show with a very simple premise — that the crack epidemic turned South Central Los Angeles into a war zone almost overnight. And that it was fostered by the CIA.

John Singleton co-created and produced this drama, set in 1983, about the crack epidemic. It's told with multiple storylines populated by myriad characters, and it's sort of slow going.

I've seen five episodes, and I'm not entirely sure what to make of "Snowfall." The one thing I can tell you for certain is that if you watch, you're going to have to be patient.