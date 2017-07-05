Wednesday on TV: ‘Snowfall’ might be good, but after watching 5 episodes I’m still not sure

Elsewhere on TV ...
• "Big Brother" (7 p.m., CBS/Ch. 2): House guests vie for the power of veto.
• "Big Pacific" (7 p.m., PBS/Ch. 7): For creatures of all sizes, the challenge of finding food drives life.
• NBA summer league (7 p.m., Ch. 14 and NBATV): Utah Jazz vs. Philadelphia 76ers
• "Jay Leno's Garage" (7 and 8 p.m., CNBC): Jay competes against Tim Allen in a drifting race and participates in his first demolition derby.
• "Lip Sync Battle" (7:30 p.m., Spike): Taye Diggs vs. Ne-Yo
• "Great Yellowstone Thaw" (8 p.m., PBS/Ch. 7): It's summer in Yellowstone, and with soaring temperatures and drought comes an increased risk of wildfires.
• "The Carmichael Show" (8 p.m., NBC/Ch. 5): A decades-old family secret is revealed.
• "Queen Sugar" (8 p.m., OWN): Charley searches for a home for Micah; a whitefly infestation threatens the farm.
• "To Tell the Truth" (9 p.m., ABC/Ch. 4): Celebrity panelists include Jalen Rose, Sherri Shepherd, Chris Kattan and Kelly Osbourne.
• "Broadchurch" (11 p.m., BBC America): Hardy and Ellie start to uncover inconsistencies and lies - and previously hidden connections between Trish and some suspects.
• "Blood Drive" (11 p.m., Syfy): Arthur and Grace take a dangerous detour to a mental asylum to search for Grace's missing sister.
• "Younger" (11 p.m., TV Land): Kelsey is infuriated by Liza's lack of millennial know-how.
• "Cleverman" (11 p.m., Sundance): Waruu takes a position in government; Koen vows to do whatever he can to help the Hairy people.