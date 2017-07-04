Tuesday on TV: Everyone from Bush to Clinton to Trump to Obama reads ‘The Words That Built America’ on HBO

• Supreme Court Justices: Stephen Breyer, Anthony Kennedy, John Roberts.

• U.S. Senators: Lamar Alexander, Tammy Baldwin, John Barrasso, Roy Blunt, John Boozman, Shelley Moore Capito, Ben Cardin, Tom Carper, Susan Collins, Bob Corker, Ted Cruz, Tammy Duckworth, Dick Durbin, Deb Fischer, Jeff Flake, Al Franken, Cory Gardner, Kirsten Gillibrand, Lindsey Graham, Charles Grassley, Kamala Harris, John Hoeven, Tim Kaine, Angus King, Amy Klobuchar, Patrick Leahy, Ed Markey, Catherine Cortez Masto, John McCain, Claire McCaskill, Mitch McConnell, Chris Murphy, Patty Murray, Rob Portman, Jack Reed, Pat Roberts, Chuck Schumer, Tim Scott, Richard Shelby, Debbie Stabenow, Luther Strange, Jon Tester, John Thune, Chris Van Hollen, Mark Warner, Elizabeth Warren, Roger Wicker, Ron Wyden, Todd Young.

• Congressmen and Congresswomen: Joaquin Castro, Joe Crowley, Joe Kennedy, John Lewis, Kevin McCarthy, Nancy Pelosi, Cathy McMorris Rodgers, Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, Paul Ryan, Eric Swalwell, Maxine Waters.

• Governors: Chris Christie, Andrew Cuomo, John Hickenlooper, John Kasich, Terry McAuliffe, Brian Sandoval.

Cabinet Secretaries: Hillary Clinton, John Kerry, Henry Kissinger, Colin Powell, Condoleezza Rice, Donald Rumsfeld.

• Ambassador: Nikki Haley

• Celebrities: Kevin Bacon, Jack Black, Tucker Carlson, Common, Anderson Cooper, Bryan Cranston, Robert De Niro, Laura Dern, Robert Duvall, America Ferrera, Morgan Freeman, Sean Hannity, Neil Patrick Harris, Samuel L. Jackson, Caitlyn Jenner, Dwayne Johnson, Toby Keith, Megyn Kelly, Kid Rock, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Yo-Yo Ma, Peggy Noonan, Rosie O'Donnell, Robert Redford, Meryl Streep, Vince Vaughn, Kerry Washington, Fareed Zakaria.

Elsewhere on TV …

• "Macy's Fouth of July Fireworks Spectacular" (7 p.m., NBC/Ch. 5): Scheduled performers include Lady Antebellum, Brad Paisley, Hailee Steinfeld and the West Point Band and Glee Club. Akbar Gbajabiamila, Matt Iseman, and Kristine Leahy host. (Tape-depayed)

• "A Capitol Fourth" (7 and 8:30 p.m., PBS/Ch. 7; 9 p.m., PBS/Ch. 11): Scheduled performers include Dan Aykroyd, Jim Belushi, The Beach Boys, John Stamos, Mark McGrath, The Four Tops, Trace Adkins, Phillipa Soo, Sofia Carson and Chris Blue. (Tape-delayed)

• "Words that Built America" (8 p.m., HBO): Filmmaker Alexandra Pelosi brings together over 100 people, including all of the living presidents and vice presidents, to read the Declaration of Independence, the United States Constitution and the Bill of Rights.

• MLS (8:30 p.m., KMYU): Real Salt Lake at Los Angeles Galaxy

• "P.O.V." (11 p.m, PBS/Ch. 7): In "The War Show," filmmaker Obaidah Zytoon captures Syria's fall into civil war following the 2011 Arab Spring