Quantcast
Home » Blogs » TV
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » Blogs » TV
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
blog-photo

TV or not TV

Monday on TV: There’s NBA-ish basketball this week in the summer league

Scott D. Pierce
First Published      Updated 1 hour ago
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (1)

If you're feeling basketball withdrawal, there's some sort-of NBA action this week — the NBA summer league, which begins tonight when the Utah Jazz team takes on the San Antonio Spurs (7 p.m., Ch. 14 and NBATV).

Looking ahead, it's Jazz vs. 76ers on Wednesday, and Jazz vs. Celtics on Thursday.

Elsewhere on TV ...

• "The Bachelorette" (7 p.m, ABC/Ch. 4): Rachel continues her quest for love — or is it fame?

• "American Ninja Warrior (7 p.m., NBC/Ch. 5): Qualifying continues,.

• "Superhuman" (8 p.m., Fox/Ch. 13): One of the contestants gets some help from Penn & Teller. Kal Penn hosts.

• "Street Outlaw: Full Throttle" (8 p.m., Discovery): Exploring the world of underground street racing.

• "Still Star-Crossed" (9 p.m., ABC/Ch. 4): Benvolio turns to Rosaline for help; Princess Isabella travels to Venice to make peace with the Doge.

• "Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge" (9 p.m., Ch. 5): Qualifying continues.

• "Preacher" (10 p.m., AMC): Jesse, Tulip and Cassidy get a tip that God may be in New Orleans.

• "Daytime Divas" (11 p.m., VH1): Nina's paternity scandal sets off a media frenzy; Maxine hires a crisis manager.

 

COMMENTS
VIEW/POST COMMENT      ()