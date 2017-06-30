This weekend on TV: Can Real Salt Lake beat their ex-coach again?

This will be Kreis' first trip here with Orlando; he did coach NYCFC to a 2-0 loss at Rio Tinto Stadium in May 2015.

RSL (5-11-2, 17 points) is in 10th place in the Western Conference, a point out of last place, and with the lowest goals-per-game output in the league. Orlando City (7-6-5, 26 points) is in fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

If there's a ray of hope for Salt Lake fans, Orlando City is just 1-5-2 on the road. Of course, RSL isn't exactly a imposing force at home this season, just 4-3-1 at Rio Tinto Stadium.

Friday on TV …

• "Masters of Illusion" (7 and 7:30 p.m., CW/Ch. 30): Season 4 of this magical series begins, and the featured magicians include Nathan Burton, Jibrizy, Joshua Jay, Farrell Dillon, Billy Kidd, Bill Cook and Xavier Mortimer. In the second episode, Jason Bird, Sos Petrosyan, Leon Etienne, Chipper Lowell, Jason Bishop and Tony Chapek perform.

• "The Great British Baking Show" (8 p.m., PBS/Ch. 7): The contestants battle through the first-ever batter week as they are challenged with perfect pastries and show stopping historic classics.

• "Great Performances: Andrea Bocelli — Landmarks Live in Concert" (9 p.m., PBS/Ch. 7): Andrea Bocelli performs at the Palazzo Vecchio in Florence, Italy.

• "Killjoys" (9 p.m., Syfy): In the Season 3 premiere, Dutch and D'avin the hunt for a weapon that will draw out the Hullen.

• "Dark Matter" (10 p.m., Syfy): The crew tries to retrieve a file that could halt intergalactic war.

• "Wynonna Earp" (11 p.m., Syfy): Wynonna fights for her sister's soul.

Saturday on TV ...

• Soccer (3 p.m., ESPN): USA vs. Ghana in a friendly

• "20/20: In an Instant" (8 p.m., ABC/Ch. 4): A man and his friend are trapped in a sudden blizzard in the San Bernadino National Forest.