Quantcast
Home » Blogs » TV
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » Blogs » TV
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
blog-photo

TV or not TV

Thursday on TV: Dumb and dumber — ‘Zoo’ and ‘Battle of the Network Stars’ are back

Scott D. Pierce
First Published      Updated 17 minutes ago
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (1)

Season 3 of "Zoo" (9 p.m., CBS/Ch. 2) picks up a decade after the end of Season 2. The animals have been cured, but there's a new threat from " hybrids" — lab-manufactured creatures bent on destroying what's left of mankind.

And … it's still dumb. I can't believe this show is still on the air. (Apparently, it's because it sells well overseas, and CBS owns it.)

• Also tonight, it's the return of "Battle of the Network Stars" (8 p.m., ABC/Ch. 4), which used to be popular way back in the 1970s and 1980s.

The formula is simple — TV stars are divided into teams and undertake various athletic events in a weird mimicking of the Olympics.

But, in the interest of accuracy, perhaps this should be titled "Battle of the FORMER Network Stars." Only two of the contestants in this episode, AJ Michalka ("The Goldbergs") and Nolan Gould ("Modern Family"), currently has a TV gig. Some of the others — a list that includes Bronson Pinchot, Tom Arnold, Dave Coulier, Tracey Gold, Joey Lawrence, Corbin Bleu, Lisa Whelchel and Kim Fields — haven't been seen in years.

Elsewhere on TV ...

• "Boy Band" (7 p.m., ABC/Ch. 4): Six hopefuls perform; the architects decide who to send home.

• "Hollywood Game Night" (7 p.m., NBC/Ch. 5): Celebrity guests include Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Carson Kreesley, Marcus Lemonis and Bill Engval

• "Beat Shazam" (7 p.m., Fox/Ch. 13): Jamie Foxx hosts.

• "Big Brother" (8 p.m., CBS/Ch. 2): This show always turns into pretty people acting badly, doesn't it?

• "Love Connection" (8 p.m., Fox/Ch. 13): Andy Cohen hosts.

• "The Mist" (8 p.m., Spike): Panic rises as the mist settles over the town.

• "The Gong Show" (9 p.m., ABC/Ch. 4): Tommy Maitland hosts; Fred Armisen, Elizabeth Banks and Will Forte are this week's judges.

• "The Night Shift" (9 p.m., NBC/Ch. 5): The ER is flooded with casualties from an amusement park disaster.

• "Nashville" (10 p.m., CMT): Juliette has it out with Avery; Scarlett's pregnancy brings unexpected attention.

• "Queen of the South" (11 p.m., USA): Teresa is ordered to hunt down and kill a DEA mole.

 

COMMENTS
VIEW/POST COMMENT      ()