Thursday on TV: Dumb and dumber — ‘Zoo’ and ‘Battle of the Network Stars’ are back

But, in the interest of accuracy, perhaps this should be titled "Battle of the FORMER Network Stars." Only two of the contestants in this episode, AJ Michalka ("The Goldbergs") and Nolan Gould ("Modern Family"), currently has a TV gig. Some of the others — a list that includes Bronson Pinchot, Tom Arnold, Dave Coulier, Tracey Gold, Joey Lawrence, Corbin Bleu, Lisa Whelchel and Kim Fields — haven't been seen in years.
Elsewhere on TV ...
• "Boy Band" (7 p.m., ABC/Ch. 4): Six hopefuls perform; the architects decide who to send home.
• "Hollywood Game Night" (7 p.m., NBC/Ch. 5): Celebrity guests include Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Carson Kreesley, Marcus Lemonis and Bill Engval
• "Beat Shazam" (7 p.m., Fox/Ch. 13): Jamie Foxx hosts.
• "Big Brother" (8 p.m., CBS/Ch. 2): This show always turns into pretty people acting badly, doesn't it?
• "Love Connection" (8 p.m., Fox/Ch. 13): Andy Cohen hosts.
• "The Mist" (8 p.m., Spike): Panic rises as the mist settles over the town.
• "The Gong Show" (9 p.m., ABC/Ch. 4): Tommy Maitland hosts; Fred Armisen, Elizabeth Banks and Will Forte are this week's judges.
• "The Night Shift" (9 p.m., NBC/Ch. 5): The ER is flooded with casualties from an amusement park disaster.
• "Nashville" (10 p.m., CMT): Juliette has it out with Avery; Scarlett's pregnancy brings unexpected attention.
• "Queen of the South" (11 p.m., USA): Teresa is ordered to hunt down and kill a DEA mole.