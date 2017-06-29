Thursday on TV: Dumb and dumber — ‘Zoo’ and ‘Battle of the Network Stars’ are back

Season 3 of "Zoo" (9 p.m., CBS/Ch. 2) picks up a decade after the end of Season 2. The animals have been cured, but there's a new threat from " hybrids" — lab-manufactured creatures bent on destroying what's left of mankind.

And … it's still dumb. I can't believe this show is still on the air. (Apparently, it's because it sells well overseas, and CBS owns it.)

• Also tonight, it's the return of "Battle of the Network Stars" (8 p.m., ABC/Ch. 4), which used to be popular way back in the 1970s and 1980s.

The formula is simple — TV stars are divided into teams and undertake various athletic events in a weird mimicking of the Olympics.