TV or not TV

Wednesday on TV: ‘Big Brother’ is back, and there’s nobody from Utah in the house. Phew!

Scott D. Pierce
First Published      Updated 6 minutes ago
The 19th season of "Big Brother" (7 p.m., CBS/Ch. 2) begins tonight with a two-hour episode.

For those of you not familiar with the show, it features a bunch of strangers living in a house built on a soundstage and equipped with 87 cameras and more than 100 microphones to capture everything they do. They're cut off from the rest of the world; they compete in various challenges; they vote each other out; and, at the end of the season, somebody wins $500,000.

And it generally ends up being pretty people behaving badly.

The 16 contestants — eight men, eight women — range in age from 21 to 55, but that's deceptive. The 55-year-old, a stay-at-home father, is 18 years older than any of the other contestants. Ten of the housemates are in the 20s; five are in their 30s.

And they're all pretty.

Yikes. Can you believe this show has been around for 17 years? Maybe it doesn't actually kill brain cells, but watching it sure isn't going to make you any smarter.

Ugh.

I am grateful for one thing. Once again, none of the contestants is from Utah … so I don't have to pay too much attention "Big Brother."

Yay!

Elsewhere on TV ...

• "Big Pacific" (7 p.m., PBS/Ch. 7): Ocean creatures must deal with violence as a part of life.

• "MasterChef" (7 p.m., Ch. 13): The Top 18 face a mystery box challenge that includes cooking shellfish.

• "Jay Leno's Garage" (7 and 8 p.m., CNBC): In the Season 3 premiere, Jay heads to former President George W. Bush's ranch to ask all about his famous Ford pickup. In the second episode, Leno heads to Las Vegas to cruise around with Brad Garrett.

• "Lip Sync Battle" (7:30 and 8 p.m., Spike): Salt vs. Pepa; Uzo Aduba vs. Danielle Brooks

• "Great Yellowstone Thaw" (8 p.m., PBS/Ch. 7): Wildlife face challenges as spring approaches.

• "The F Word with Gordon Ramsay" (8 p.m., Fox/Ch. 13): A celebrity guest joins in the fun.

• "The Carmichael Show" (8 p.m., NBC/Ch. 5):Maxine offers to set Bobby up with a friend the family deems unattractive.

• "Queen Sugar" (8 p.m., OWN): Charley confronts Davis about their custody arrangement; Ralph Angel confronts Jacob Boudreaux about spying.

