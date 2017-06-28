Wednesday on TV: ‘Big Brother’ is back, and there’s nobody from Utah in the house. Phew!

The 19th season of "Big Brother" (7 p.m., CBS/Ch. 2) begins tonight with a two-hour episode.

For those of you not familiar with the show, it features a bunch of strangers living in a house built on a soundstage and equipped with 87 cameras and more than 100 microphones to capture everything they do. They're cut off from the rest of the world; they compete in various challenges; they vote each other out; and, at the end of the season, somebody wins $500,000.

And it generally ends up being pretty people behaving badly.

The 16 contestants — eight men, eight women — range in age from 21 to 55, but that's deceptive. The 55-year-old, a stay-at-home father, is 18 years older than any of the other contestants. Ten of the housemates are in the 20s; five are in their 30s.