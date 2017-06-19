TCA Awards nominations announced — now I have to decide how to vote

The Television Critics Association has announced the nominees for this year's TCA Awards, which will be presented on Aug. 5. And here they are:

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

• Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us," NBC

• Carrie Coon, "The Leftovers" & "Fargo," HBO & FX

• Claire Foy, "The Crown," Netflix

• Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies," HBO

• Jessica Lange, "Feud: Bette And Joan," FX

• Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale," Hulu

• Susan Sarandon, "Feud: Bette And Joan," FX

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

• Pamela Adlon, "Better Things," FX

• Aziz Ansari, "Master of None," Netflix