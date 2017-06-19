TCA Awards nominations announced — now I have to decide how to vote

The Television Critics Association has announced the nominees for this year's TCA Awards, which will be presented on Aug. 5. And here they are:
INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA
• Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us," NBC
• Carrie Coon, "The Leftovers" & "Fargo," HBO & FX
• Claire Foy, "The Crown," Netflix
• Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies," HBO
• Jessica Lange, "Feud: Bette And Joan," FX
• Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale," Hulu
• Susan Sarandon, "Feud: Bette And Joan," FX
INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY
• Pamela Adlon, "Better Things," FX
• Aziz Ansari, "Master of None," Netflix