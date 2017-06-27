Quantcast
TV or not TV

Tuesday on TV: You’ll be fascinated by ‘The Story of China,’ And this is the end of ‘Downward Dog.’ (Sigh.)

Scott D. Pierce
First Published
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (2)

"The Story of China" (7 p.m., PBS/Ch. 7) is a fascinating six-part series seems not long enough, given that it explores 4,000 years of Chinese history. Host/historian Michael Wood leads viewers on a compelling journey that begins by traveling back to the origins of China, and continues in the second hour to first international age under the Tang Dynasty.

It's great stuff!

• As I feared, the two episodes of "Downward Dog" that air tonight (9 and 9:30 p.m., ABC/Ch. 4)will be the final two episodes of this charming show. Because ABC canceled it. Bummer.

So I'm trying to feel grateful that at least we got to see eight installments.

In the first half-hour, Nan is stressed and Martin does battle with a cat. In the second, Nan visits her father and Martin runs off into the woods to prove he's wild and free like a wolf.• Also tonight, it's the two-hour series finale of "Pretty Little Liars" (9 p.m., ABC Family) — which should have ended about 100 episodes ago. We're promised that all will be revealed as the ultimate endgame comes to light.

Elsewhere on TV ...

• "The Bachelorette" (7 p.m, ABC/Ch. 4): Rachel continues her quest for love — or is it fame?

• "America's Got Talent" (7 p.m., NBC/Ch. 5): Auditions continue.

• "The Haves and the Have Nots" (7 p.m., OWN): Mamma Rose plots revenge.

• "Animal Kingdom" (7 and 8 p.m., TNT): The boys put the megachurch heist in motion.

• "iZombie" (8 p.m., CW/Ch. 30): In the conclusion of the two-part season finale, Liv uncovers a shocking truth that has far-reaching consequences.

• "CNN Special Report: The Russian Connection — Inside the Attack on Democracy" (8 p.m., CNN): A report on Russia's hacking of the 2016 presidential election — what we know so far.

• "Wrecked" (8, 8:30 and 10 p.m., TBS): Something taints the water supply; the survivors debate whether they want the pirates to give them "Game of Thrones" spoilers.

• "World of Dance" (9 p.m., NBC/Ch. 5): The duels continue.

• "Tales" (11 p.m., BET): This new, hip-hop anthology series creates narratives based on songs. In the premiere, it's the story behind N.W.A's "F--- the Police," which focuses on a police shooting of a young boy.

• "Team Ninja Warrior" (11 p.m., USA): A champion is crowned in the season finale.

 

