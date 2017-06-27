Tuesday on TV: You’ll be fascinated by ‘The Story of China,’ And this is the end of ‘Downward Dog.’ (Sigh.)

In the first half-hour, Nan is stressed and Martin does battle with a cat. In the second, Nan visits her father and Martin runs off into the woods to prove he's wild and free like a wolf.• Also tonight, it's the two-hour series finale of "Pretty Little Liars" (9 p.m., ABC Family) — which should have ended about 100 episodes ago. We're promised that all will be revealed as the ultimate endgame comes to light.

Elsewhere on TV ...

• "The Bachelorette" (7 p.m, ABC/Ch. 4): Rachel continues her quest for love — or is it fame?

• "America's Got Talent" (7 p.m., NBC/Ch. 5): Auditions continue.

• "The Haves and the Have Nots" (7 p.m., OWN): Mamma Rose plots revenge.

• "Animal Kingdom" (7 and 8 p.m., TNT): The boys put the megachurch heist in motion.

• "iZombie" (8 p.m., CW/Ch. 30): In the conclusion of the two-part season finale, Liv uncovers a shocking truth that has far-reaching consequences.

• "CNN Special Report: The Russian Connection — Inside the Attack on Democracy" (8 p.m., CNN): A report on Russia's hacking of the 2016 presidential election — what we know so far.

• "Wrecked" (8, 8:30 and 10 p.m., TBS): Something taints the water supply; the survivors debate whether they want the pirates to give them "Game of Thrones" spoilers.

• "World of Dance" (9 p.m., NBC/Ch. 5): The duels continue.

• "Tales" (11 p.m., BET): This new, hip-hop anthology series creates narratives based on songs. In the premiere, it's the story behind N.W.A's "F--- the Police," which focuses on a police shooting of a young boy.

• "Team Ninja Warrior" (11 p.m., USA): A champion is crowned in the season finale.