Monday on TV: PBS’ ‘P.O.V’ spotlights Syrian refugees in 2 films

"P.O.V." (8 p.m., PBS/Ch. 7) returns with a pair of films.

In "Dalya's Other Country," a woman and her mother flee Syria for Los Angeles. And in the short film "4.1 Miles," a Greek coast guard captain is responsible for saving refugees.

As always, "P.O.V." offers up films that are both enlightening and thought-provoking.

Elsewhere on TV …

• "The Bachelorette" (7 p.m, ABC/Ch. 4): Rachel continues her quest for love — or is it fame?

• "American Ninja Warrior (7 p.m., NBC/Ch. 5): Qualifying continues,.

• "So You Think You Can Dance" (7 p.m., Fox/Ch. 13): Auditions continue.