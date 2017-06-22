Quantcast
TV or not TV

Monday on TV: PBS’ ‘P.O.V’ spotlights Syrian refugees in 2 films

Scott D. Pierce
First Published      Updated 2 hours ago

"P.O.V." (8 p.m., PBS/Ch. 7) returns with a pair of films.

In "Dalya's Other Country," a woman and her mother flee Syria for Los Angeles. And in the short film "4.1 Miles," a Greek coast guard captain is responsible for saving refugees.

As always, "P.O.V." offers up films that are both enlightening and thought-provoking.

Elsewhere on TV …

• "The Bachelorette" (7 p.m, ABC/Ch. 4): Rachel continues her quest for love — or is it fame?

• "American Ninja Warrior (7 p.m., NBC/Ch. 5): Qualifying continues,.

• "So You Think You Can Dance" (7 p.m., Fox/Ch. 13): Auditions continue.

• NBA Awards (7 p.m., TNT): Honoring the league's top performers for the 2016-17 season.

• "Superhuman" (8 p.m., Fox/Ch. 13): Contestants demonstrate photographic memory, recognizing bird calls and a unique translating ability. Kal Penn hosts.

• "Still Star-Crossed" (9 p.m., ABC/Ch. 4): Rosaline and Benvolio try to uncover the origins of the feud between the Montagues and Capulets.

• "Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge" (9 p.m., Ch. 5): Qualifying continues.

• "Shadowhunters" (9 p.m., Freeform): Jace and Clary are summoned by the Seelie Queen.

• "Preacher" (10 p.m., AMC): Jesse, Tulip, and Cassidy track a lead from Heaven.

• "Stitchers" (10 p.m., Freeform): When an MI6 agent is found dead, Kirsten struggles to sort through his memories.

• "Daytime Divas" (11 p.m., VH1): Maxine wants to quash Anna's tell-all book; Nina's personal life implodes on air.

 

