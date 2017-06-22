This weekend on TV: ‘Prime Suspct’ is back on PBS as a prequel

Utah crimes are front-and-center on network TV this weekend — a murder on NBC and a hostage situation that ended with a fatality on ABC.
• "Dateline NBC" (Friday, 9 p.m., Ch. 5) recounts the case of Conrad Truman. In 2012, Truman's wife, Heidy, died in their Orem home of a gunshot to the head.
In 2014, Conrad Truman was convicted of murdering his wife. In 2016, a judge ordered a new trial because jurors in the first trial relied on incorrect measurements of the Truman home.
In 2017, a second jury acquitted Truman.
• "20/20: In an Instant" (Saturday, 8 p.m., ABC/Ch. 4) looks back at the 1994 incident when a schizophrenic man armed with a gun and a bomb took hostages at Salt Lake's main library.