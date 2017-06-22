Quantcast
TV or not TV

This weekend on TV: ‘Prime Suspct’ is back on PBS as a prequel

Scott D. Pierce
First Published
Utah crimes are front-and-center on network TV this weekend — a murder on NBC and a hostage situation that ended with a fatality on ABC.

• "Dateline NBC" (Friday, 9 p.m., Ch. 5) recounts the case of Conrad Truman. In 2012, Truman's wife, Heidy, died in their Orem home of a gunshot to the head.

In 2014, Conrad Truman was convicted of murdering his wife. In 2016, a judge ordered a new trial because jurors in the first trial relied on incorrect measurements of the Truman home.

In 2017, a second jury acquitted Truman.

• "20/20: In an Instant" (Saturday, 8 p.m., ABC/Ch. 4) looks back at the 1994 incident when a schizophrenic man armed with a gun and a bomb took hostages at Salt Lake's main library.

The story is told completely by those who were caught up in the incident — including Lloyd Prescott, the Salt Lake County sheriff's lieutenant who snuck in as one of the hostages and heroically saved everyone.

• Also this weekend, Stefanie Martini follows in the footsteps of Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren, taking on the role of Jane Tennison — for which Mirren won a two Emmys and three BAFTAs in "Prime Suspect."

But Martini pulls it off, playing Jane as a 23-year-old, newly minted police officer in the prequel "Prime Suspect: Tennison on Masterpiece" (Sunday, 9 p.m., PBS/Ch. 7), the first of three 90-minute TV movies in the best tradition of British crime drama.

Friday on TV ...

• "The Originals" (7 p.m., CW/Ch. 30): The Mikaelsons are out of options as they face the entity known as The Hollow;. (Season finale)

• "The Great British Baking Show" (8 p.m., PBS/Ch. 7): An episode about bread Sweet dough with a twist.

• "Stuck In the Middle" (9 p.m., Disney): The Diaz family hosts Olympic medalist Laurie Hernandez .

• "Andi Mack" (9:30 p.m., Disney Channel): Andi is convinced Bex and Bowie are destined to be together. Bex and Bowie aren't so sure.

• "Bizaardvark" (10 p.m., Disney): In the Season 2 premiere, Paige and Frankie take on public high schooll.

• "Dark Matter" (10 p.m., Syfy): Three is trapped in a time loop.

• "Wynonna Earp" (11 p.m., Syfy): Wynonna deals with an angry Marzanoik.

