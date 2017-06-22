Quantcast
TV or not TV

Thursday on TV: Live from New York, it’s the NBA Draft! (Which probably won’t been too exciting for Jazz fans.)

Scott D. Pierce
First Published      Updated 2 hours ago
Live from New York, it's the NBA Draft (5 p.m., ESPN and NBATV).

Pending trades, the Utah Jazz have the 24th, 30th, 42nd and 55th picks. So … odds are that there won't be a whole lot of excitement for local fans.

Elsewhere on TV …

• "Hollywood Game Night" (7 p.m., NBC/Ch. 5): The cast of "Veep" vs. the cast of "The Walking Dead."

• "Beat Shazam" (7 p.m., Fox/Ch. 13): Jamie Foxx hosts.

• "The Wall" (8 p.m., NBC/Ch. 5): New episode of this game show.

• "Love Connection" (8 p.m., Fox/Ch. 13): Andy Cohen hosts.

• "The Night Shift" (9 p.m., NBC/Ch. 5): In the Season 4 premiere, Jordan and Drew jump out of a helicopter to perform a rescue; Paul faces the repercussions of standing up to his father; and TC must treat his captor to rescue Syd.

• "Nashville" (10 p.m., CMT): There's fallout r from the video of Maddie and the cop.

• "Queen of the South" (11 p.m., USA): Teresa and James come face-to-face with a group of American border vigilantes.

 

