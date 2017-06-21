Quantcast
TV or not TV

Wednesday on TV: Senior citizens are wildly entertaining in ‘Little Big Shots: Forever Young’

Scott D. Pierce
First Published      Updated 3 hours ago
If you can make a show featuring cute young performers, why not make a show featuring cute older performers?

That's the thinking behind "Little Big Shots: Forever Young" (7 p.m., NBC/Ch. 5). Instead of kid performers, this version features senior citizen performers — including a 72-year-old opera singer; an 80-year-old tap dancer; and an 81-year-old daredevil.

The best thing about "Little Big Shots" is that it's not a competition. The folks get to perform and entertain us without being judged.

• Also tonight, it's the season finale of "Fargo" (11 p.m., FX). Gloria follows the money; Nikki plays a game; and Emmit learns a lesson about progress from Varga. Elsewhere on TV ...

• "Big Pacific" (7 p.m., PBS/Ch. 7): Exploring the mysterious depths of the Pacific Ocean.

• "MasterChef" (7 p.m., Ch. 13): The chefs prepare fresh fish for 101 lifeguards.

• "Lip Sync Battle" (7:30 and 8 p.m., Spike): DeAndre Jordan vs. Sarah Hyland; Skylar Astin vs. Metta World Peace

• "Great Yellowstone Thaw" (8 p.m., PBS/Ch. 7): Wildlife families from grizzly bears to great gray owls brave a fierce winter; how Yellowstone National Park's geology affects bison.

• "The F Word with Gordon Ramsay" (8 p.m., Fox/Ch. 13): Ramsay hosts cooking demos and has adventures with guest Joel McHale.

• "The Carmichael Show" (8 p.m., NBC/Ch. 5): After Cynthia reacts negatively to a birthday gift from Jerrod and Maxine.

• "Queen Sugar" (8 p.m., OWN): In Part 2 of the season premiere, the newly discovered will disrupts everyone's lives.

• "To Tell the Truth" (9 p.m., ABC/Ch. 4): Celebrity panelists include Justin Long, Arielle Kebbel, Nikki Glaser and Kal Penn.

• "This Is Us" (9 p.m., NBC/Ch. 5): Jake and Rebecca take Kevin, Kate and Randall to the community swimming pool. (Repeat)

• "Blood Drive" (11 p.m., Syfy): Grace and Arthur fight to stay off the menu at the first pit stop.

• "Nobodies" (11 p.m., TV Land): "Mr. First Lady'' gets the green light.

• "Lopez" (11:30 p.m., TV Land): George makes some big decisions in his professional and personal life. (Season finale)

• "Gomorrah" (Midnight, Sundance): Ciro prepares for war.

 

