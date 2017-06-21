Wednesday on TV: Senior citizens are wildly entertaining in ‘Little Big Shots: Forever Young’

• "Big Pacific" (7 p.m., PBS/Ch. 7): Exploring the mysterious depths of the Pacific Ocean.
• "MasterChef" (7 p.m., Ch. 13): The chefs prepare fresh fish for 101 lifeguards.
• "Lip Sync Battle" (7:30 and 8 p.m., Spike): DeAndre Jordan vs. Sarah Hyland; Skylar Astin vs. Metta World Peace
• "Great Yellowstone Thaw" (8 p.m., PBS/Ch. 7): Wildlife families from grizzly bears to great gray owls brave a fierce winter; how Yellowstone National Park's geology affects bison.
• "The F Word with Gordon Ramsay" (8 p.m., Fox/Ch. 13): Ramsay hosts cooking demos and has adventures with guest Joel McHale.
• "The Carmichael Show" (8 p.m., NBC/Ch. 5): After Cynthia reacts negatively to a birthday gift from Jerrod and Maxine.
• "Queen Sugar" (8 p.m., OWN): In Part 2 of the season premiere, the newly discovered will disrupts everyone's lives.
• "To Tell the Truth" (9 p.m., ABC/Ch. 4): Celebrity panelists include Justin Long, Arielle Kebbel, Nikki Glaser and Kal Penn.
• "This Is Us" (9 p.m., NBC/Ch. 5): Jake and Rebecca take Kevin, Kate and Randall to the community swimming pool. (Repeat)
• "Blood Drive" (11 p.m., Syfy): Grace and Arthur fight to stay off the menu at the first pit stop.
• "Nobodies" (11 p.m., TV Land): "Mr. First Lady'' gets the green light.
• "Lopez" (11:30 p.m., TV Land): George makes some big decisions in his professional and personal life. (Season finale)
• "Gomorrah" (Midnight, Sundance): Ciro prepares for war.