Wednesday on TV: Senior citizens are wildly entertaining in ‘Little Big Shots: Forever Young’

If you can make a show featuring cute young performers, why not make a show featuring cute older performers?

That's the thinking behind "Little Big Shots: Forever Young" (7 p.m., NBC/Ch. 5). Instead of kid performers, this version features senior citizen performers — including a 72-year-old opera singer; an 80-year-old tap dancer; and an 81-year-old daredevil.

The best thing about "Little Big Shots" is that it's not a competition. The folks get to perform and entertain us without being judged.

• Also tonight, it's the season finale of "Fargo" (11 p.m., FX). Gloria follows the money; Nikki plays a game; and Emmit learns a lesson about progress from Varga. Elsewhere on TV ...