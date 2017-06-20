Quantcast
TV or not TV

Tuesday on TV: Even the title of ‘The Bold Type’ is annoying

Scott D. Pierce
Joanna Coles has helped subject TV viewers to not one but two bad TV series this year.

First was E!'s alleged "reality" show "So Cosmo," which followed a group of amazingly unsympathetic egomaniacs who worked at Cosmopolitan. It was utterly unwatchable.

And now we get "The Bold Type" (10 p.m., Freeform), which, we're assured, is "inspired" by Coles' experiences when she was editor-in-chief of Cosmopolitan.

Even the title is annoying.

It centers on three young women (Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee and Meghann Fahy) who work for a women's magazine, where "together they explore sexuality, identity, love and fashion."

That's Freeform's description. It's basically accurate.

But it doesnt convey how trite, shallow and completely unbelievable "The Bold Type" is.

Although that, I guess, is pretty much appropriate.

Blech.

• Also tonight, the occasionally (but infrequently) amusing comedy "Wrecked" — a parody of "Lost" — returns for Season 2 with a pair of episodes. In the first, the pirates try to ransom Danny and Steve tries to make amends for murdering a survivor. In the second, Pack tries to negotiate a truce with the pirates.Elsewhere on TV ...

• "Downward Dog" (7 p.m., ABC/Ch. 4): Martin's seventh birthday is disrupted by the arrival of a puppy.

• "America's Got Talent" (7 p.m., NBC/Ch. 5): Auditions continue.

• "The Story of China" (7 p.m., PBS/Ch. 7): Premiere of a fascinating, six-part series that explores the 4,000-year history of China.

• "The Haves and the Have Nots" (7 p.m., OWN): Warlock unleashes his vengeance.

• "Genius" (7 and 8 p.m. ; 10 and 11 p.m., National Geographic Channel): In the two-part season finale, Albert Einstein settles into life in America

• "Animal Kingdom" (7 and 8 p.m., TNT): With the bar set to open, Deran frets about telling Smurf about it.

• "iZombie" (8 p.m., CW/Ch. 30): When Liv consumes the brains of someone from Ravi's past, she begins having some very intimate visions of him.

• "Queen Sugar" (8 p.m., OWN): In the first half of a two-part season premiere, Charley seeks a loan to start her own sugar mill, unaware that Ralph has discovered a revised will that makes him the sole owner of the family's Louisiana sugarcane farm.

