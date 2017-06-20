Tuesday on TV: Even the title of ‘The Bold Type’ is annoying

But it doesnt convey how trite, shallow and completely unbelievable "The Bold Type" is.
Although that, I guess, is pretty much appropriate.
Blech.
• Also tonight, the occasionally (but infrequently) amusing comedy "Wrecked" — a parody of "Lost" — returns for Season 2 with a pair of episodes. In the first, the pirates try to ransom Danny and Steve tries to make amends for murdering a survivor. In the second, Pack tries to negotiate a truce with the pirates.Elsewhere on TV ...
• "Downward Dog" (7 p.m., ABC/Ch. 4): Martin's seventh birthday is disrupted by the arrival of a puppy.
• "America's Got Talent" (7 p.m., NBC/Ch. 5): Auditions continue.
• "The Story of China" (7 p.m., PBS/Ch. 7): Premiere of a fascinating, six-part series that explores the 4,000-year history of China.
• "The Haves and the Have Nots" (7 p.m., OWN): Warlock unleashes his vengeance.
• "Genius" (7 and 8 p.m. ; 10 and 11 p.m., National Geographic Channel): In the two-part season finale, Albert Einstein settles into life in America
• "Animal Kingdom" (7 and 8 p.m., TNT): With the bar set to open, Deran frets about telling Smurf about it.
• "iZombie" (8 p.m., CW/Ch. 30): When Liv consumes the brains of someone from Ravi's past, she begins having some very intimate visions of him.
• "Queen Sugar" (8 p.m., OWN): In the first half of a two-part season premiere, Charley seeks a loan to start her own sugar mill, unaware that Ralph has discovered a revised will that makes him the sole owner of the family's Louisiana sugarcane farm.