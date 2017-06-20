Tuesday on TV: Even the title of ‘The Bold Type’ is annoying

Joanna Coles has helped subject TV viewers to not one but two bad TV series this year.

First was E!'s alleged "reality" show "So Cosmo," which followed a group of amazingly unsympathetic egomaniacs who worked at Cosmopolitan. It was utterly unwatchable.

And now we get "The Bold Type" (10 p.m., Freeform), which, we're assured, is "inspired" by Coles' experiences when she was editor-in-chief of Cosmopolitan.

Even the title is annoying.

It centers on three young women (Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee and Meghann Fahy) who work for a women's magazine, where "together they explore sexuality, identity, love and fashion."

That's Freeform's description. It's basically accurate.