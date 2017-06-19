Monday on TV: You better watch the ‘Better Call Saul’ season finale

In the Season 3 finale of "Better Call Saul" (11 p.m., AMC) Kim takes some time off after her accident; Jimmy tries to make amends for some of the things he's done; Nacho takes a big chance with his future; and the battle between Hamlin and Chuck over the law firm comes to a head.

It's been another good season in what just might be the best prequel TV series of all time.

• At the other end of the quality scale, two men get into an argument after the rose ceremony on "The Bachelor" (7 p.m., ABC/Ch. 4). Because, you know, it's all for TV.