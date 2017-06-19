Quantcast
Home » Blogs » TV
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » Blogs » TV
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
blog-photo

TV or not TV

Monday on TV: You better watch the ‘Better Call Saul’ season finale

Scott D. Pierce
First Published      Updated 7 hours ago
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (1)

In the Season 3 finale of "Better Call Saul" (11 p.m., AMC) Kim takes some time off after her accident; Jimmy tries to make amends for some of the things he's done; Nacho takes a big chance with his future; and the battle between Hamlin and Chuck over the law firm comes to a head.

It's been another good season in what just might be the best prequel TV series of all time.

• At the other end of the quality scale, two men get into an argument after the rose ceremony on "The Bachelor" (7 p.m., ABC/Ch. 4). Because, you know, it's all for TV.

Elsewhere on TV ...

• "American Ninja Warrior (7 p.m., NBC/Ch. 5): Qualifying continues,.

• "So You Think You Can Dance" (7 p.m., Fox/Ch. 13): Auditions continue.

• "Superhuman" (8 p.m., Fox/Ch. 13): Kal Penn hosts.

• "Whose Line Is it Anyway?" (8 p.m., CW/Ch. 30): Malcolm Goodwin and Gary Anthony Williams. are the guests.

• "Still Star-Crossed" (9 p.m., ABC/Ch. 4): Prince Escalus suggests a public betrothal ceremony between Benvolio and Rosaline.

• "Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge" (9 p.m., Ch. 5): Qualifying continues.

• "Shadowhunters" (9 p.m., Freeform): Shadowhunters begin turning up dead at an alarming rate.

• "Stitchers" (10 p.m., Freeform): A high-profile divorce attorney is murdered.

• "Daytime Divas" (11 p.m., VH1): Kelly Osbourne's appearance gives Mo the opportunity to steal Maxine's thunder.

 

COMMENTS
VIEW/POST COMMENT      ()