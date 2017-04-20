Thursday on TV: They’re spring-cleaning at Cloud 9 on ‘Superstore’

Glenn mandates a spring cleaning this week at the "Superstore" (7 p.m., NBC/Ch. 5), and Amy and Garrett find a trove of abandoned photos — which prompts them to undertake an investigation.

That's not all, of course. As the wedding approaches (it's next week), Cheyenne's fiancé, Bo, starts working at the store to make some extra money for big day.

This has turned into one of TV's funniest sitcoms.

Elsewhere on TV …

• "MasterChef Junior" (7 p.m., Fox/Ch. 13): In the first mystery box challenge, the cooks must prepare a dish inspired by their families.

• College baseball (7 p.m., P12N): Utah at Arizona