TV or not TV

Thursday on TV: They’re spring-cleaning at Cloud 9 on ‘Superstore’

Scott D. Pierce
First Published      Updated 1 hour ago
Glenn mandates a spring cleaning this week at the "Superstore" (7 p.m., NBC/Ch. 5), and Amy and Garrett find a trove of abandoned photos — which prompts them to undertake an investigation.

That's not all, of course. As the wedding approaches (it's next week), Cheyenne's fiancé, Bo, starts working at the store to make some extra money for big day.

This has turned into one of TV's funniest sitcoms.

Elsewhere on TV …

• "MasterChef Junior" (7 p.m., Fox/Ch. 13): In the first mystery box challenge, the cooks must prepare a dish inspired by their families.

• College baseball (7 p.m., P12N): Utah at Arizona

• "Powerless" (7:30 p.m., NBC/Ch. 5): Emil must deliver on a big idea with the help of Green Fury.

• "The Amazing Race" (8 and 9 p.m., CBS/Ch. 2): In the first of two episodes, a U-turn played last week causes friction between two teams in Tanzania. In the second episode, contestants help build a 13-story bonfire in Norway,

• "Scandal" (8 p.m., ABC/Ch. 4): As the Electoral College vote draws near, the fight for power results in another death.

• "The Blacklist" (8 and 9 p.m., NBC/Ch. 5): Red and the task force finally get a lead on Dembe's whereabouts; Red is on a dangerous collision course with an enemy.

• "Kicking & Screaming" (8 p.m., Fox/Ch. 13): Some of the remaining contestants are left out of alliances; tough choices must be made about food.

• "H1Z1: Fight for the Crown" (8 p.m., CW/Ch. 30): Fifteen teams of five players compete in the ``H1Z1: King of the Hill'' video game tournament for a $300,000 prize.

• "Lip Sync Battle" (8 p.m., Spike): Ricky Martin vs. Kate Upton

• "The Catch" (9 p.m., ABC/Ch. 4): Someone from Alice's past resurfaces and asks for help.

 

