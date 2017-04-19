Quantcast
Home » Blogs » TV
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » Blogs » TV
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
blog-photo

TV or not TV

Wednesday on TV: ‘Fargo’ gets off to a great restart; ‘The Expanse’ ends an excellent season

Scott D. Pierce
First Published      Updated 1 hour ago
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (3)

One really good show starts its third season and another really good show ends its second season tonight.

• In the third-season premiere of "Fargo" (11 p.m., FX) — which tells a completely different story each season — a petty sibling rivalry between two brothers (both played by Ewan McGregor) sets off a string of events that result in murders and mayhem.

I've seen the first two episodes, and "Fargo" is off to a great star. (Restart?)

• And on the second-season finale of "The Expanse" (11 p.m., Syfy): The crew of the Rocinante — have just averted disaster — is faced with an unexpected attack and has to battle to save their ship. Meanwhile Avasarala is in grave danger, and only Bobbie Draper can save her.

And then there's the mysterious happenings on Venus …

The best news about "The Expanse" is that Syfy has renewed the show for a third season. Hurrah!

Elsewhere on TV ...

• College softball (6 p.m., BYUtv): Southern Utah at BYU

• "Survivor" (7 and 8 p.m., CBS/Ch. 2): In back-to-back episodes, the tribes merge, and now it's an individual game.

• "Nature" (7 p.m., PBS/Ch. 7): Giant armadillos dig new burrows each night in the Brazilian rain forest.

• "Shots Fired" (7 p.m., Fox/Ch. 13): Preston and Ashe zero in on the people they believe were involved in Joey Campbell's death.

• "Nova" (8 p.m., PBS/Ch. 7): Archaeologists discover a tunnel near Vilnius, Lithuania, which served as an escape route for Jews fleeing the Nazis during World War II.

• "Brockmire" (8 p.m., IFC): Brockmire's ex-wife reappears.

• "Greenleaf" (8 p.m., OWN): Kevin and Charity begin divorce proceedings; Grace and Darius's relationship reaches a stalemate.

• "Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders" (9 p.m., CBS/Ch. 2): An American visiting Greece is found beaten in a rough part of Athens.

• "Designated Survivor" (9 p.m., ABC/Ch. 4): President Kirkman struggles to put together a new Supreme Court.

• "The Magicians" (10 p.m. Syfy): Quentin, Eliot, Julia and Margo enact a risky plan to protect Fillory. (Season finale)

• "Archer" (11 p.m, FXX): Archer tries to escape from jail with the help of a crazed heiress and a dysfunctional jazz quartet.

» Next page... Single page

 

COMMENTS
POST A COMMENT      ()