Wednesday on TV: ‘Fargo’ gets off to a great restart; ‘The Expanse’ ends an excellent season

One really good show starts its third season and another really good show ends its second season tonight.

• In the third-season premiere of "Fargo" (11 p.m., FX) — which tells a completely different story each season — a petty sibling rivalry between two brothers (both played by Ewan McGregor) sets off a string of events that result in murders and mayhem.

I've seen the first two episodes, and "Fargo" is off to a great star. (Restart?)

• And on the second-season finale of "The Expanse" (11 p.m., Syfy): The crew of the Rocinante — have just averted disaster — is faced with an unexpected attack and has to battle to save their ship. Meanwhile Avasarala is in grave danger, and only Bobbie Draper can save her.