Tuesday on TV: Pretty people in ‘Famous in Love’ are pretty boring

"It's just as twisty and curvy as 'Pretty Little Liars,' but the twists are all dramatic," King said. "And just really more soapy twists and turns that come along the way — all character driven."

Yes, it's a soap opera. But if this is "character driven," well, it's worth noting that none of the characters (or the situations) seem the least bit believable.

"Famous In Love" is based on a series of YA novels by Rebecca Serle, but it's a lot more adult. And a lot more crude.

"The book skews a lot younger than the show," King said. "We've really edged it up and made it a lot more dramatic and sexy and edgy than the books."

Among the dramatic and sexy and edgy scenes — movie studio executive Nina Devon (Perrey Reeves), attempting to protect her scandal-prone actor son, Rainer (Carter Jenkins), grabs a gossip columnist by his genitals and threatens him with far worse physical violence.

"Stay away from my son, because I don't ever want to have to grab your balls again," Nina says. "It's beneath me."

There's not much beneath this surprisingly uninteresting series.

Freeform is putting all 10 first-season episodes online today, but watching that much "Famous In Love" seems like punishment. Ugh.

• Also tonight, it's Game 2 of the Utah Jazz's first-round playoff series against the L.A. Clippers (8:30 p.m., ROOT and TNT) — and who would've thought that that the Jazz would've won Game 1?

Elsewhere on TV ...

• "Bull" (7 p.m., CBS/Ch. 2): Bull assists a high-powered attorney on trial for his fiancée's murder.

• "The Middle" (7 p.m., ABC/Ch. 4): Frankie takes Axl shopping for a suit to wear to interviews.

• "The Voice" (7 p.m., NBC/Ch. 5): The live playoffs continue.

• "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" (7 p.m., Fox/Ch. 13): A burglary on the set of a detective TV show distracts Jake, who is charmed by the glamour of show business.

• "If Loving You is Wrong" (7 p.m., OWN): Kelly panics when she learns about Travis' crime.