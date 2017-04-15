Monday on TV: ‘The Voice’ live (but not here) shows begin; Utahn is still in the competition

The "live" playoffs are tonight and Tuesday on "The Voice" (7 p.m., NBC/Ch. 5) — and, while we don't know which night will feature a performance by 14-year-old Provo girl Aaliyah Rose, we know that she definitely will be performing. It didn't appear that way for a moment during the knockouts round, when Gwen Stefani chose Brennley Brown — a singer she had "stolen" from Blake Shelton's team — as the winner of her knockout-round showdown with Rose. But Shelton turned around and "stole" Rose, adding her to his team. Of course, this being the Mountain Time Zone, we won't be seeing this live. Sigh. Elsewhere on TV ... • "Kevin Can Wait" (7 p.m., CBS/Ch. 2): Donna promises Kevin she'll send him to the Mets Fantasy Camp if he lowers his cholesterol. • "Antiques Roadshow" (7 p.m., PBS/Ch. 7): The third of three episodes filmed in Salt Lake City features Watson & Crick-signed ``Double Helix'' books; art deco jewelry; and a Japanese Arita porcelain vase. • "Dancing with the Stars" (7 p.m., ABC/Ch. 4): The competition continues. • "The Voice" (7 p.m., NBC/Ch. 5): The live playoffs begin. • "24: Legacy" (7 p.m., Fox/Ch. 13): In the season finale, things go pretty much exactly as you'd expect — which is why this has been such a disappointment. • "Man with a Plan" (7:30 p.m., CBS/Ch. 2): Adam tries to protect his brother's feelings when a client doesn't want Don at a big meeting. • "Superior Donuts" (8 p.m., CBS/Ch. 2): Franco moonlights as Fawz's assistant to make extra money. • "APB" (8 p.m., Fox/Ch. 13): Gideon's life is threatened; Murphy discovers the reason why Gideon is in danger. • "American Dad" (8 p.m., TBS): Steve and his friends take up witchcraft to gain power and popularity at school. • "2 Broke Girls" (8:30 p.m., CBS/Ch. 2): The women prepare for the premiere of the film about Caroline's life. (Season finale) • "Angie Tribeca" (8:30 p.m., TBS): Tribeca heads to New Orleans to catch the killer before he strikes again. • "Scorpion" (9 p.m., CBS/Ch. 2): The team tries to save scientists trapped inside a failing bio-dome designed for Mars. • "Quantico" (9 p.m., ABC/Ch. 4): Alex leads an operation to expose the collaborators' plans to damage the president's reputation. • "Taken" (9 p.m., NBC/Ch. 5): The ODNI assists an Israeli spy whose own agency is out to kill her. • "Baby Daddy" (9:30 p.m., Freeform): Ben whisks Riley away for a hike to give her a break from an overprotective Danny. • "Bates Motel" (11 p.m., A&E): Norman's legal problems worsen; Romero begins his plan for revenge. • "Better Call Saul" (11 p.m., AMC): Jimmy and Kim hire an assistant; Mike seeks a mysterious acquaintance; Chuck uses the law to stick it to Jimmy.

