This weekend on TV: ‘SNL’ will be live on Ch. 5; Jazz are in the playoffs; ‘60 Minutes’ reports on Utahn’s humanitarian work

NBC makes "Saturday Night Live" live this week everywhere across the continental United States — including here in Utah.

KSL-Ch. 5 will air it on Saturday at 9:30 p.m. — an hour earlier than usual.

There's no change in the Eastern and Central Time Zones, where stations have always aired "SNL" live at 11:30 p.m./10:30 p.m.

But here in the Mountain Time Zone and on the West Coast, the show has always aired tape-delayed. Not so tonight.

(There will be a bit of a delay, as always, so the censor can hit the mute button if necessary.)

KSL deserves a pat on the back for agreeing to this. It will, of course, mess with the station's late newscast. Ch. 5 will air its local news at 9 p.m. on Saturday, an hour earlier than usual.