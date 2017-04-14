This weekend on TV: ‘SNL’ will be live on Ch. 5; Jazz are in the playoffs; ‘60 Minutes’ reports on Utahn’s humanitarian work

Oh, and Jimmy Fallon is hosting. NBC is hoping not just for good ratings for this edition of "Saturday Night Live," but that the added exposure might help Fallon's "Tonight Show" numbers — so that maybe he can catch up to CBS' "Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
• Also on Saturday, the Utah Jazz play their first postseason game since 2012. They're on the road in Los Angeles to take on the Clippers (8:30 p.m., ESPN and ROOT).
• On Sunday, "60 Minutes" (6 p.m, CBS/Ch. 2) travels Myanmar to report on two eye surgeons — including Utah opthamologist Geoff Tabin — who donate their time and services to help eliminate cataracts and other reversible blindness in the developing world.
Back in 2012, The Salt Lake Tribune's Tony Semerad reported on Tabin's work in Nepal — it's a fascinating story well worth revisiting.
Friday on TV ...
• "Mystery Science Theater 3000 (Streaming, Netflix): The series (which originally ran form 1988-99) returns with 14 new installments. There are new cast members, but it's the same old formula of mocking bad movies. And it's still a hoot.
• College softball (5 p.m., BYUtv): Pacific at BYU in a doubleheader
• "MacGyver" (7 p.m., CBS/Ch. 2): Murdoc recruits his recently released former cellmate to infiltrate the Phoenix Complex and kill every agent inside. (Season finale)
• "The Toy Box" (7 p.m., ABC/Ch. 4): Toy inventions include a ballerina doll, pocket-sized cars, sweet-smelling plush toys,and a piñata in a backpack.
• "First Dates" (7 p.m., NBC/Ch. 5): An inebriated man shows up for his date ; a couple bonds over their close relationships with their mothers.
• "Rosewood" (7 p.m., Fox/Ch. 13): Rosie, Villa and TMI investigate the murder of a small-town mayor.