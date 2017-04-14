Quantcast
TV or not TV

This weekend on TV: ‘SNL’ will be live on Ch. 5; Jazz are in the playoffs; ‘60 Minutes’ reports on Utahn’s humanitarian work

Scott D. Pierce
First Published      Last Updated Apr 14 2017 12:23 pm
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (1)

NBC makes "Saturday Night Live" live this week everywhere across the continental United States — including here in Utah.

KSL-Ch. 5 will air it on Saturday at 9:30 p.m. — an hour earlier than usual.

There's no change in the Eastern and Central Time Zones, where stations have always aired "SNL" live at 11:30 p.m./10:30 p.m.

But here in the Mountain Time Zone and on the West Coast, the show has always aired tape-delayed. Not so tonight.

(There will be a bit of a delay, as always, so the censor can hit the mute button if necessary.)

KSL deserves a pat on the back for agreeing to this. It will, of course, mess with the station's late newscast. Ch. 5 will air its local news at 9 p.m. on Saturday, an hour earlier than usual.

Oh, and Jimmy Fallon is hosting. NBC is hoping not just for good ratings for this edition of "Saturday Night Live," but that the added exposure might help Fallon's "Tonight Show" numbers — so that maybe he can catch up to CBS' "Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

• Also on Saturday, the Utah Jazz play their first postseason game since 2012. They're on the road in Los Angeles to take on the Clippers (8:30 p.m., ESPN and ROOT).

• On Sunday, "60 Minutes" (6 p.m, CBS/Ch. 2) travels Myanmar to report on two eye surgeons — including Utah opthamologist Geoff Tabin — who donate their time and services to help eliminate cataracts and other reversible blindness in the developing world.

Back in 2012, The Salt Lake Tribune's Tony Semerad reported on Tabin's work in Nepal — it's a fascinating story well worth revisiting.

Friday on TV ...

• "Mystery Science Theater 3000 (Streaming, Netflix): The series (which originally ran form 1988-99) returns with 14 new installments. There are new cast members, but it's the same old formula of mocking bad movies. And it's still a hoot.

• College softball (5 p.m., BYUtv): Pacific at BYU in a doubleheader

• "MacGyver" (7 p.m., CBS/Ch. 2): Murdoc recruits his recently released former cellmate to infiltrate the Phoenix Complex and kill every agent inside. (Season finale)

• "The Toy Box" (7 p.m., ABC/Ch. 4): Toy inventions include a ballerina doll, pocket-sized cars, sweet-smelling plush toys,and a piñata in a backpack.

• "First Dates" (7 p.m., NBC/Ch. 5): An inebriated man shows up for his date ; a couple bonds over their close relationships with their mothers.

• "Rosewood" (7 p.m., Fox/Ch. 13): Rosie, Villa and TMI investigate the murder of a small-town mayor.

