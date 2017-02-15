Quantcast
Home » Blogs » TV
TV or not TV

Tonight on TV: It’s not great legal drama, but ‘Doubt’ is decent soap opera

Scott D. Pierce
First Published      Updated 1 hour ago
Katherine Heigl stars as an attorney who falls for her client — a pediatric surgeon accused of murdering his girlfriend when they were both teenagers — in "Doubt" (9 p.m., CBS/Ch. 2).

If you're looking for a great legal drama, this is not it.

If you're looking for a show that is to lawyers what "Grey's Anatomy" is to doctors, "Doubt" is it.

For more about this new series, click here.

Elsewhere on TV ...

• "Hunted" (7 and 8 p.m., CBS/Ch. 2): A pair of fugitives considers risking everything to set up a secret rendezvous with a loved one.

• "The Goldbergs" (7 p.m., ABC/Ch. 4): Murray insists that Adam get a job, but Beverly thinks he should focus on filmmaking

• "Blindspot" (7 p.m., NBC/Ch. 5): A tattoo points the members of the team toward a powerful collegiate secret society.

• "Spy In the Wild: A Nature Miniseries" (7 p.m., PBS/Ch. 7): Cameras placed inside incredibly realistic animatronic animals allow naturists to get close to animals — including squirrels, sea otters nd orangutans.

• "Lethal Weapon" (7 p.m., Fox/Ch. 13): Riggs and Murtaugh must work with a DEA agent to protect an ambulance-chasing attorney who is linked to the cartel.

• "Arrow" (7 p.m., CW/Ch. 30): A mission takes Oliver, Felicity and the team to Russia.

• NBA (7 p.m., ROOT): Portland Trail Blazers at Utah Jazz

• "Speechless" (7:30 p.m., ABC/Ch. 4): J.J. argues with Kenneth; the family becomes members of a country club for a week.

• "Criminal Minds" (8 p.m., CBS/Ch. 2): A BAU member gets in trouble in Mexico.

• "Modern Family" (8 p.m., ABC/Ch. 4): Phil talks Jay into investing in a property with him; Cam and Mitchell try to teach Lily the value of hard work.

• "Law & Order: SVU" (8 p.m., NBC/Ch. 5): A savage hazing takes place in a locker room.

• "Nova" (8 p.m., PBS/Ch. 7): The art of origami reshapes the world, affecting drug development and NASA space missions.

• "Star" (8 p.m., Fox/Ch. 13): Hunter surprises Star by inviting Pumpkin to her neighborhood block party.

