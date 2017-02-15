Tonight on TV: It’s not great legal drama, but ‘Doubt’ is decent soap opera

Katherine Heigl stars as an attorney who falls for her client — a pediatric surgeon accused of murdering his girlfriend when they were both teenagers — in "Doubt" (9 p.m., CBS/Ch. 2).

If you're looking for a great legal drama, this is not it.

If you're looking for a show that is to lawyers what "Grey's Anatomy" is to doctors, "Doubt" is it.

Elsewhere on TV ...

• "Hunted" (7 and 8 p.m., CBS/Ch. 2): A pair of fugitives considers risking everything to set up a secret rendezvous with a loved one.