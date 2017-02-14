• And on "Independent Lens (11 p.m., PBS/Ch. 7), "Tower" uses animation to re-create the 1966 mass shooting at the University of Texas. It sounds crazy, but it's extremely well done and effective.

Elsewhere on TV ...

• 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show (6 p.m., FS1): Day 2, from New York City.

• "The Middle" (7 p.m., ABC/Ch. 4): Axl, Sue and Brick tell a Frankie and Mike that their constant bickering is having a negative effect on them.

• "New Girl" (7 p.m., Fox/Ch. 13): On Valentine's Day, Jess tries to convince everyone she's happy being single.

• "Tough Mudder: The Challenge Within" (7 p.m., CW/Ch. 30): People struggling to overcome personal challenges put their teamwork skills, physical abilities and mental grit to the test on an excruciating obstacle course.

• "The Haves and Have Nots" (7 p.m., OWN): Jim gauges Veronica's loyalty to the group.

• "American Housewife" (7:30 p.m., ABC/Ch. 4): Greg's over-the-top romantic gestures conflit withKatie's yearning for a low-key Valentine's Day.

• "The Mick" (7:30 p.m., Fox/Ch. 13): Mickey's decides to stop being the cool aunt and lay down the law with the kids.

• "Bull" (8 p.m., CBS/Ch. 2): Benny defends a whistle-blowing army analyst who is being court-martialed.

• "Fresh Off the Boat" (8 p.m., ABC/Ch. 4): Jessica is excluded from the Neighborhood Watch because of her reputation as a non-team player; Eddie prepares for his first kiss.

• "This Is Us" (8 p.m., NBC/Ch. 5): Kevin stresses about the premiere of his play; Rebecca and Jack's Valentine's Day doesn't go as planned; Toby and Kate decide to get to know each other's biggest secrets.

• "Bones" (8 p.m., Fox/Ch. 13): Corpses that are linked to Booth's former Army unit turn up around D.C.

• "The Real O'Neals" (8:30 p.m., ABC/Ch. 4): Eileen discovers that Pat's new girlfriend is her nemesis.