Monday on TV: Yes, SPOILER ALERT is really dead on ‘Jane the Virgin’

They also weren't kidding when, in the final scene of last week's episode, the narrative flashed forward three years. In tonight's episode, after one scene set shortly after Michael's death, there is a three-year time jump. And somebody is about to get married.

There are several surprises. And things have changed. Which is not necessarily a bad thing, because "Jane the Virgin" — aka "Jane the Widow" — was in need of a bit of a reboot.

Elsewhere on TV ...

• 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show (6 p.m., FS1): Day 1, from New York City.

• NBA (7 p.m., ROOT): Los Angeles Clippers at Utah Jazz

• "Kevin Can Wait" (7 p.m., CBS/Ch. 2): Kevin battles his childhood nemesis to reserve the church for his daughter's marriage.

• "The Bachelor" (7 p.m., ABC/Ch. 4): The six remaining women are dumbfounded when Nick walks out, abandoning his chance to find his soul mate.

• "24: Legacy" (7 p.m., Fox/Ch. 13): Carter escapes from the police precinct and puts his trust in the CTU.

• "Supergirl" (7 p.m., CW/Ch. 30): Metallo breaks out of prison and frees Lillian Luthor.

• "Man with a Plan" (7:30 p.m., CBS/Ch. 2): Adam and Andi leave Kate in charge at home when their baby sitter cancels on Valentine's Day.

• "Superior Donuts" (8 p.m., CBS/Ch. 2): Franco is concerned when Arthur buys a gun for protection.

• "The New Celebrity Apprentice" (8 p.m., NBC/Ch. 5): The finalists compete to see who can raise the most money in ticket sales and donations for their respective charities. (Season finale)

• "APB" (8 p.m., Fox/Ch. 13): Murphy hears that someone close to her is the leader of a new project that could destroy Gideon's plans.

• "Jane the Virgin" (8 p.m., CW/Ch. 30): Jane learns about a showcase for upcoming writers; a plan to rebrand the hotel results in a conflict with a rival hotel;.