This weekend on TV: Corden hosts the Grammys, and there are a couple of shows Trump won’t like

James Corden hosts, live from Los Angeles.

Also this weekend, Alec Baldwin will host "Saturday Night Live" (10:30 p.m., NBC/Ch. 5). I don't think you need to be clarivoyent to know that he won't be getting rave reviews on Twitter from the man in the White House.

Speaking of TV shows that man in the White House won't like, PBS is airing "John Lewis — Get in the Way" (9:30 p.m., PBS/Ch. 7) — a profile of the 76-year-old congressman/civil rights pioneer who was denigrated by Donald Trump after deciding not to attend the inauguration last month.

Friday on TV ...

• "MacGyver" (7 p.m., CBS/Ch. 2): Mac and the team investigate the murders of Matty's goddaughter and her boyfriend, and start to suspect that the 1970s Zodiac Killer has returned.

• "Be My Valentine, Charlie Brown" (7 p.m., ABC/Ch. 4): 1975 animation. (Repeat)

• "Grimm" (7 p.m., NBC/Ch. 5): A grisly murder in a hotel leads to a guest who claims to be haunted by a terrifying creature.

• "Rosewood" (7 p.m., Fox/Ch. 13): A criminal lures Rosewood to the murder scene and forces Rosie to re-examine a case from his past.

• "The Vampire Diaries" (7 p.m., CW/Ch. 30): In an effort to save Stefan's soul, Damon makes a deal with Cade.

• Women's college basketball (7 p.m. P12N): Utah at California

• "Hawaii Five-0" (8 p.m., CBS/Ch. 2): The team investigates the murder of a man taking a class on how to meet women.

• "Shark Tank" (8 p.m., ABC/Ch. 4): Durable bags; a vibrating mat that helps calm babies; an ointment made from essential oils; a natural snack made with acai.

• "Smokey Robinson: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Music" (8 p.m., PBS/Ch. 7): Singer-songwriter Smokey Robinson is honored.

• "Emerald City" (8 p.m., NBC/Ch. 5): When the wizard's power is threatened, he launches an attack; Dorothy and Lucas head north to get Glinda's help.

• "Sleepy Hollow" (8 p.m., Fox/Ch. 13): Jenny and Crane revisit important parts of their past as they return to Sleepy Hollow.