Behind The Headlines: Fireworks troubles renew calls for ban, Hughes considers National Guard intervention in homeless violence, Gordon Hayward bolts to Boston

Fireworks dazzle Utahns over the July Fourth weekend, but fires and increased air pollution have some residents wondering if the displays are worth the trouble. Utah House Speaker Greg Hughes considers involving the National Guard in the violence affecting the Rio Grande homeless population. And Utah Jazz player Gordon Hayward says goodbye to the Beehive State as he accepts a position with the Boston Celtics.

At 9 a.m. Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Emma Penrod, Chris Smart and Kyle Goon, senior managing editor Matt Canham and editorial writer Michelle Quist join KCPW's Roger McDonough to talk about the week's top stories.