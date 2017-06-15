‘Behind the Headlines’: Ott may retire early, Zinke wants to resize Bears Ears and Utah imam barred from flying home

Amid growing concerns for his health, Salt Lake County Recorder Gary Ott considers retiring from the position before his term ends in 2020. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke recommends resizing the boundaries of Bears Ears National Monument. And the leader of a Utah mosque is barred from his flight home to the United States from a Kenyan airport.

On Friday at 9 a.m., Salt Lake Tribune reporters Taylor Anderson and Courtney Tanner, Washington Bureau Chief Thomas Burr and columnist Robert Gehrke join KCPW's Roger McDonough to talk about the week's top stories.

Each Friday morning, stream "Behind the Headlines" online or tune in to KCPW 88.3 FM or Utah Public Radio for the broadcast.