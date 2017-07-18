Sundance ’18 adding ‘Indie Episodic’ program, ‘Festival Favorite’ award

• A new award, "Festival Favorite," voted on by audiences and covering any feature film playing at the festival. This allows movies that had not been in competition categories — Premieres, Spotlight, Midnight and Frontier — to take home a trophy. Balloting will be similar to that already done in the U.S., World Cinema and Next programs.

• "The New Climate" program, introduced this year, will return — a label for narrative films, documentaries, virtual-reality experiences, and panels that look at the environment and climate change. The program launched this year with the premiere of "An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power," the follow-up to the Al Gore documentary "An Inconvenient Truth."

The festival also unveiled a peak at the graphics that will identify the 2018 event. The designs were developed in collaboration with students at ArtCenter College of Design in Pasadena, Calif. A group of students including Andy Gutierrez, Michelle Lee and Charles Lin came up with the concept, during a three-day brainstorm and creative session with 15 students and three faculty members.

The red-text-on-blue is, according to a Sundance press release, "a disruptive celebration of imperfection" — and the colors represent the heat the festival brings to winter.

The 2018 Sundance Film Festival is six months away, Jan. 18-28 in Park City, and at venues in Salt Lake City and the Sundance resort. Submissions are being taken now, with deadlines in August and September.

— Sean P. Means