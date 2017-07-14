Coppola Winery sponsors contest for short films, with winners playing in Park City during Sundance ‘18

The Francis Ford Coppola Winery is offering unknown filmmakers an alternative opening to get to the 2018 Sundance Film Festival.

Not in the festival, exactly, but adjacent to it.

The winery — which is a Sundance Film Festival sponsor — is running the first Francis Coppola Director's Short Film Competition, with a $5,000 top prize and a venue at the winery's lounge in Park City during the festival.

Entries must be between 3 and 10 minutes long, and be original content. Filmmakers must be 21 or older. The deadline is Sept. 5, and submissions can be made online at the website CoppolaShorts.com. There is no entry fee.