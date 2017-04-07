Report: Rio Tinto Stadium to host U.S.-Venezuela friendly on June 3

The altitude of the Wasatch Front will play a role in the U.S. men's national team's prep for another trip to the Estadio Azteca.

On Friday, ESPNFC reported that Rio Tinto Stadium will host a friendly on Saturday, June 3, against Venezuela five days before the U.S. plays Trinidad and Tobago in a World Cup qualifier on June 8 at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colo.

Head coach Bruce Arena and the U.S. then face arch rival Mexico in Mexico City on June 11. The elevation of the Estadio Azteca is 7,400 feet above sea level. The Americans will slowly get acclimatized to back-to-back high-elevation World Cup qualifiers by starting out in Salt Lake, where the valley sits at over 4,220 feet above sea level.