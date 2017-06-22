Quantcast
Home » Blogs » PrepSports
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » Blogs » PrepSports
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
blog-photo

Overtime: Prep Sports

Syracuse’s Woodhall, Bingham’s Rich earn track honors

First Published      Updated 16 minutes ago
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (11)

Syracuse senior Hunter Woodhall and Bingham senior Whitney Rich were honored as the Gatorade Utah track and field athletes of the year.

Woodhall, who plans to compete at the University of Arkansas, won the 200 and 400 meters at the Class 5A state meet at BYU last month. Woodhall won the 200 in a state-record 21.17 seconds, while crossing in 46.24 to capture the 400 title.

"Words cannot express the emotional journey it has been to be a part of Hunter's career," Syracuse coach Brian Berrong said in a release. "As a coach, you dream of having such an athlete. Hunter is truly one of a kind."

Rich, who plans to continue her career at BYU, won the 1,600 and 3,200 meters at the Class 5A state meet. She finished the 1,600 in 4:55.39 and the 3,200 in 10:34.73, her personal best.

"Whitney is a one-of-a-kind athlete," Bingham coach Alisha Paxton said in a release. "It's not just that she's successful or just that she's a hard worker, it's that she lives the sport. She analyzes everything to maximize her performance."

Past boys' winners

2016 • Casey Clinger, American Fork

2015 • Chase Heiner, Provo

2014 • Cam Dopp, Woods Cross

2013 • Ben Saarel, Park City

2012 • Brad Nye, Davis

2011 • Tyler Sorensen, Richfield

2010 • Evan Argyle, Pleasant Grove

2009 • Tyrell Yardley, Syracuse

2008 • Luke Puskedra, Judge Memorial

2007 • Adam McDonald, Mountain View

Past girls' winners

» Next page... Single page

 

COMMENTS
VIEW/POST COMMENT      ()