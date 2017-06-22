Syracuse’s Woodhall, Bingham’s Rich earn track honors

Syracuse senior Hunter Woodhall and Bingham senior Whitney Rich were honored as the Gatorade Utah track and field athletes of the year.

Woodhall, who plans to compete at the University of Arkansas, won the 200 and 400 meters at the Class 5A state meet at BYU last month. Woodhall won the 200 in a state-record 21.17 seconds, while crossing in 46.24 to capture the 400 title.

"Words cannot express the emotional journey it has been to be a part of Hunter's career," Syracuse coach Brian Berrong said in a release. "As a coach, you dream of having such an athlete. Hunter is truly one of a kind."