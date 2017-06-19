Copper Hills’ Becerra, Davis’ Wade earn soccer honors

Copper Hills senior Carlos Becerra was honored as the Gatorade Utah Boys Soccer Player of the Year, while Davis' Olivia Wade was picked as the Gatorade Utah Girls Soccer Player of the Year.

Becerra helped the Grizzlies reach the Class 5A state semifinals by scoring 13 goals and adding nine assists this spring.

"Carlos Becerra is dangerous from anywhere and everywhere," West Jordan coach Thao Tran said in a release. "He's very strong on the ball, with a very high soccer IQ, and he plays the game with a passion."

The midfielder plans to play at Coastal Carolina next season.

Wade helped guide the Darts to the Class 5A state championship last fall. The junior forward/midfielder scored 42 goals and assisted on 25.

"Olivia just dominates," Fremont coach Kelly Parke said in a release. "She's so versatile. When they got ahead, she slid back to defend. When they need goals, she goes up top. They're a totally different team if she isn't there."

Boys' past winners 2016 • Aidan Dayton, Maple Mountain

2015 • Christian Bain, Alta

2014 • Lucas Cawley, Viewmont

2013 • Matthew Coffey, Brighton

2012 • Taylor Fankhauser, Brighton

2011 • Derek Boggs, Alta

2010 • Thomas Loomis, Brighton

2009 • James Rogers, Highland

2008 • Jake Hustedt, Jordan

2007 • Jake Cook, East

Girls' past winners 2016 • Holly Daugirda, Skyline

2015 • Hailey Skolmoski, Riverton

2014 • Bizzy Phillips, Alta

2013 • Bizzy Phillips, Alta

2012 • Michele Murphy Alta

2011 • Stephanie Verdoia, Brighton

2010 • Jaiden Thornock, Bonneville

2009 • Kealia Ohai, Alta

2008 • Kealia Ohai, Alta

2007 • Megan Ohai, Alta