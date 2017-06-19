Copper Hills’ Becerra, Davis’ Wade earn soccer honors

Copper Hills senior Carlos Becerra was honored as the Gatorade Utah Boys Soccer Player of the Year, while Davis' Olivia Wade was picked as the Gatorade Utah Girls Soccer Player of the Year.
Copper Hills senior Carlos Becerra was honored as the Gatorade Utah Boys Soccer Player of the Year, while Davis' Olivia Wade was picked as the Gatorade Utah Girls Soccer Player of the Year.
Becerra helped the Grizzlies reach the Class 5A state semifinals by scoring 13 goals and adding nine assists this spring.
"Carlos Becerra is dangerous from anywhere and everywhere," West Jordan coach Thao Tran said in a release. "He's very strong on the ball, with a very high soccer IQ, and he plays the game with a passion."
The midfielder plans to play at Coastal Carolina next season.
Wade helped guide the Darts to the Class 5A state championship last fall. The junior forward/midfielder scored 42 goals and assisted on 25.
"Olivia just dominates," Fremont coach Kelly Parke said in a release. "She's so versatile. When they got ahead, she slid back to defend. When they need goals, she goes up top. They're a totally different team if she isn't there."
Boys' past winners
2016 •Aidan Dayton, Maple Mountain
2015 • Christian Bain, Alta
2014 • Lucas Cawley, Viewmont
2013 • Matthew Coffey, Brighton
2012 • Taylor Fankhauser, Brighton
2011 • Derek Boggs, Alta
2010 • Thomas Loomis, Brighton
2009 • James Rogers, Highland
2008 • Jake Hustedt, Jordan
2007 • Jake Cook, East
Girls' past winners
2016 •Holly Daugirda, Skyline
2015 • Hailey Skolmoski, Riverton
2014 • Bizzy Phillips, Alta
2013 • Bizzy Phillips, Alta
2012 • Michele Murphy Alta
2011 • Stephanie Verdoia, Brighton
2010 • Jaiden Thornock, Bonneville
2009 • Kealia Ohai, Alta
2008 • Kealia Ohai, Alta
2007 • Megan Ohai, Alta