Prep basketball: Boys’ and girls’ power rankings

BOYS' BASKETBALL
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
CLASS 5A
1. Bingham (15-3) •
1. Bingham (15-3) •The Miners took two out of three games against Copper Hills in the regular season.
2. Lone Peak (16-4) • The Knights should be undefeated in Region 4 when they face Pleasant Grove for the second time on Feb. 17.
3. Copper Hills (15-4) • Fell short against Bingham, but still tied for co-region championship with one loss in Region 3.
4. Pleasant Grove (16-2) • The Vikings should be tested on Tuesday against American Fork.
5. Sky View (15-2) • Huge win against Fremont gave the Bobcats sole custody of first place in Region 1.
CLASS 4A
1. Olympus (17-2) •
1. Olympus (17-2) •The Titans have a three-game lead in Region 6.
2. Woods Cross (16-2) • Far and way the best team in Region 5.
3. Timpanogos (15-4) • The Timberwolves have won seven straight games, including upsetting Timpview on Friday.
4. Timpview (14-4) • Now in a two-way tie atop Region 7 with Timpanogos.
5. Maple Mountain (13-5) • The Golden Eagles make their first appearance in the rankings this season.
CLASS 3A
1. Dixie (20-1) •
1. Dixie (20-1) •The Flyers retain the top spot despite having their 28-game winning streak snapped.
2. Juan Diego (17-3)• Lost to Ridgeline in a wild week in the 3A classification.
3. Ridgeline (15-4) • Moved into a two-way tie with Juan Diego for first place in Region 11.
4. Desert Hills (17-4) • Tied atop Region 9 with Dixie.
5. Pine View (16-4) • The Panthers are still on the outside looking in.
CLASS 2A
1. Emery (18-1) •
1. Emery (18-1) •The Spartans have a two-game lead in Region 15.
2. Waterford (13-6) • The Ravens have won six straight.
3. Layton Christian (10-9) • Following the loss to Waterford, the Eagles rebounded with a massive win against American Prep.
4. North Summit (13-7) • The Braves have won four straight.
5. South Sevier (15-5) • The Rams, at 8-0 in Region 13, make their first appearance in the rankings.
CLASS 1A
1. Panguitch (18-0) •
1. Panguitch (18-0) •The Bobcats are three games away from a perfect regular season.
2. Duchesne (11-5) • The Eagles responded after suprising loss to Altamont with a win against Tabiona.
3. Valley (13-5) • Region 20 is constantly in fluctuation.
4. Rich (13-6) • It's a two-team race with the Rebels and Duchesne for the Region 17 title.
5. Bryce Valley (14-6) • Lost against Valley.
CLASS 5A
1. American Fork (18-1) •
1. American Fork (18-1) •AF has a masive game against Pleasant Grove on Tuesday.
2. Sky View (14-3) • The Bobcats have a commanding four-game lead in Region 1.
3. Viewmont (17-2) • The Vikings can take control of Region 2 with a win at home against Layton on Tuesday.
4. Copper Hills (16-3) • Lost at home to Bingham.
5. Bingham (13-7) • Despite three more losses than Layton, the Miners leapfrogged into the rankings after winning six straight.
CLASS 4A
1. Mountain View (16-2) •
1. Mountain View (16-2) •Round 2 against Alta is on Friday.
2. Alta (16-1) • Can the Hawks avenge their only loss against Mountain View?
3. Skyline (17-3) • The Eagles are in control in Region 6.
4. Box Elder (17-1) • The Bees have won eight straight.
5. Springville (14-6) • The Devils have a one-game lead in Region 8 with three games remaining.
CLASS 3A
1. Desert Hills (15-3) •
1. Desert Hills (15-3) •The Thunder have a stranglehold of Region 9.
2. Grantsville (18-2) • The Cowboys have a two-game lead in Region 10.
3. Carbon (16-3) • Split the regular season series against Richfield.
4. Richfield (16-3) • Dropped one spot after loss to Carbon.
5. Juan Diego (12-5) • Despite upset loss against Logan, the Soaring Eagle retained their spot in the rankings.
CLASS 2A
1. Emery (17-1) •
1. Emery (17-1) •The Spartans are atop the classification for the first time.
2. North Summit (17-1) • Suffered first loss of the season.
3. South Summit (15-4) • The Wildcats not only beat their arch rival North Summit, but it was arguably the most impressive win of the season.
4. Beaver (13-5) • Can clinch the Region 13 title by winning its next two games.
5. North Sevier (13-7) • The Wolves were no match for Emery.
CLASS 1A
1. Bryce Valley •
1. Bryce Valley •Finished the regular season on a five-game winning streak to capture Region 20 title.
2. Monticello (16-2) • The Buckaroos have a two-game lead in Region 19 with three games left.
3. Wayne (19-3) • The Badgers lost two of their last three games.
4. Piute (14-6) • Beat Wayne by seven in the regular season finale.
5. Panguitch (14-6) • Won three staight, including a three-point decision against Wayne.