Prep basketball: Boys’ and girls’ power rankings

BOYS' BASKETBALL

CLASS 5A 1. Bingham (15-3) • The Miners took two out of three games against Copper Hills in the regular season.

2. Lone Peak (16-4) • The Knights should be undefeated in Region 4 when they face Pleasant Grove for the second time on Feb. 17.

3. Copper Hills (15-4) • Fell short against Bingham, but still tied for co-region championship with one loss in Region 3.

4. Pleasant Grove (16-2) • The Vikings should be tested on Tuesday against American Fork.

5. Sky View (15-2) • Huge win against Fremont gave the Bobcats sole custody of first place in Region 1.

CLASS 4A 1. Olympus (17-2) • The Titans have a three-game lead in Region 6.

2. Woods Cross (16-2) • Far and way the best team in Region 5.

3. Timpanogos (15-4) • The Timberwolves have won seven straight games, including upsetting Timpview on Friday.

4. Timpview (14-4) • Now in a two-way tie atop Region 7 with Timpanogos.

5. Maple Mountain (13-5) • The Golden Eagles make their first appearance in the rankings this season.

CLASS 3A 1. Dixie (20-1) • The Flyers retain the top spot despite having their 28-game winning streak snapped.

2. Juan Diego (17-3)• Lost to Ridgeline in a wild week in the 3A classification.

3. Ridgeline (15-4) • Moved into a two-way tie with Juan Diego for first place in Region 11.

4. Desert Hills (17-4) • Tied atop Region 9 with Dixie.

5. Pine View (16-4) • The Panthers are still on the outside looking in.

CLASS 2A 1. Emery (18-1) • The Spartans have a two-game lead in Region 15.

2. Waterford (13-6) • The Ravens have won six straight.

3. Layton Christian (10-9) • Following the loss to Waterford, the Eagles rebounded with a massive win against American Prep.

4. North Summit (13-7) • The Braves have won four straight.

5. South Sevier (15-5) • The Rams, at 8-0 in Region 13, make their first appearance in the rankings.

CLASS 1A 1. Panguitch (18-0) • The Bobcats are three games away from a perfect regular season.

2. Duchesne (11-5) • The Eagles responded after suprising loss to Altamont with a win against Tabiona.

3. Valley (13-5) • Region 20 is constantly in fluctuation.

4. Rich (13-6) • It's a two-team race with the Rebels and Duchesne for the Region 17 title.

5. Bryce Valley (14-6) • Lost against Valley.





GIRLS' BASKETBALL

CLASS 5A 1. American Fork (18-1) • AF has a masive game against Pleasant Grove on Tuesday.

2. Sky View (14-3) • The Bobcats have a commanding four-game lead in Region 1.

3. Viewmont (17-2) • The Vikings can take control of Region 2 with a win at home against Layton on Tuesday.

4. Copper Hills (16-3) • Lost at home to Bingham.

5. Bingham (13-7) • Despite three more losses than Layton, the Miners leapfrogged into the rankings after winning six straight.

CLASS 4A 1. Mountain View (16-2) • Round 2 against Alta is on Friday.

2. Alta (16-1) • Can the Hawks avenge their only loss against Mountain View?

3. Skyline (17-3) • The Eagles are in control in Region 6.

4. Box Elder (17-1) • The Bees have won eight straight.

5. Springville (14-6) • The Devils have a one-game lead in Region 8 with three games remaining.

CLASS 3A 1. Desert Hills (15-3) • The Thunder have a stranglehold of Region 9.

2. Grantsville (18-2) • The Cowboys have a two-game lead in Region 10.

3. Carbon (16-3) • Split the regular season series against Richfield.

4. Richfield (16-3) • Dropped one spot after loss to Carbon.

5. Juan Diego (12-5) • Despite upset loss against Logan, the Soaring Eagle retained their spot in the rankings.

CLASS 2A 1. Emery (17-1) • The Spartans are atop the classification for the first time.

2. North Summit (17-1) • Suffered first loss of the season.

3. South Summit (15-4) • The Wildcats not only beat their arch rival North Summit, but it was arguably the most impressive win of the season.

4. Beaver (13-5) • Can clinch the Region 13 title by winning its next two games.

5. North Sevier (13-7) • The Wolves were no match for Emery.

CLASS 1A 1. Bryce Valley • Finished the regular season on a five-game winning streak to capture Region 20 title.

2. Monticello (16-2) • The Buckaroos have a two-game lead in Region 19 with three games left.

3. Wayne (19-3) • The Badgers lost two of their last three games.

4. Piute (14-6) • Beat Wayne by seven in the regular season finale.

5. Panguitch (14-6) • Won three staight, including a three-point decision against Wayne.