Home » Blogs » Polygamy
The Polygamy Blog

A look at Warren Jeffs’ old home, courtesy his 65th wife

Nate Carlisle
First Published      Updated 1 hour ago
Hildale • It has 18,932 square feet, two-industrial size kitchens, a dining room that can double as a banquet hall and enough bedrooms to be a motel.

Market value: $1.2 million, according to the county assessor.

But the most interesting thing about the house at the corner of Maple Street and Field Avenue here in Hildale is who used to live there. Warren Jeffs, president of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, resided there for the few years between when he rose to power in the sect and wasn't running from law enforcement.

Jeffs had 79 or 81 wives — there are conflicting figures. Brielle Decker says she was his 65th wife. She left the FLDS about five years ago.

Late last year, the United Effort Plan, a trust that owns most of the real estate in Hildale and adjoining, Colorado City, Ariz., agreed to give Decker Jeffs' home, as well as two other residences on the same parcel.

Decker gave photographer Trent Nelson and me a tour on Thursday. Click here to see the gallery.

Read Decker's plans for the house and other changes happening in Hildale and Colorado City on Sunday in The Salt Lake Tribune.

