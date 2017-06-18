Gallery: Utah photos of the week for June 11-17, 2017

Here's some of the best Salt Lake Tribune photography from the past week. Find more at www.sltrib.com/photo.
POPULAR STORIES
- Family hiking near Brian Head calls the rapid-moving fire 'a once-in-a-lifetime thing'
- What Adam and Eve can teach us about lust, love and parenthood that most Bible readers miss
- The Utah Jazz try to close the gap with Golden State
- Op-ed: Working in a Mormon-owned marijuana shop made my anti-weed views more ... complicated
- Muslim leader returns to Utah, says had worried that he might never be able to return to the U.S.
COMMENTS
VIEW/POST COMMENT ()