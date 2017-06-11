Gallery: Utah photos of the week for June 4-11, 2017

Here's some of the best Salt Lake Tribune photography from the past week. Find more at www.sltrib.com/photo.
POPULAR STORIES
- Dana Milbank: The most chilling line of Comey's testimony
- Mormon growth rate falls to lowest level in 80 years, but ups and downs vary by region
- Utah company had big hopes for Trump era, but its gun silencers remain hard to buy
- Utah Jazz: UCLA forward TJ Leaf works out for the Jazz -- with one caveat
- Long-delayed apartment-retail development near Gardner Village soon to break ground
COMMENTS
VIEW/POST COMMENT ()