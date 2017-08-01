News roundup: U.K. prankster fools White House officials, Huntsman with fake emails

U.K. prankster fools White House officials, Huntsman with fake emails. 78% of Utahns don’t want Hatch to run again. Early voting starts today for the primary.

Happy Tuesday. A self-described "email prankster" in the U.K. fooled a number of White House officials -- and former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman -- into thinking he was one of them, prompting replies from some of the U.S. government’s top leaders. Always the diplomat, Huntsman replied kindly to an email he thought was from Eric Trump: "Russia will be a challenging but no doubt rewarding assignment." [CNN]

Topping the news: Nearly eight in 10 Utahns say Sen. Orrin Hatch shouldn’t seek another term. [Trib]

-> Hatch says Congress is too divided to repeal and replace Obamacare and should move on to tax reform now. [Trib]

-> Early in-person voting for primary elections in Utah begins today. [Trib]

Tweets of the day: From @SpencerJCox: "Mooch, we hardly knew ye...but we knew enough of ye."

-> From @EsotericCD: "Scaramucci’s *official start date* as WH Communications Director was August 15th. It’s July 31st. That’s gotta be some kind of record."

-> From @KarateDonuts: "Trump’s strategy is clearly to replace staff members before SNL can figure out who should play their role."

-> From @Bro_Pair: "Sean Spicer’s gonna pull a Costanza and just come into work tomorrow as if he didn’t quit"

Coming today: The Salt Lake Tribune’s new website launches this afternoon. Check it out at sltrib.com later today.

In other news: Utahns support the creation of an independent redistricting commission to prevent gerrymandering by about a 3-to-1 margin. [Trib]

-> A new Salt Lake Tribune-Hinckley Institute of Politics poll found that 75 percent of Utahns are in favor of a ballot initiative that would legalize medical marijuana. [Trib]

-> In a report released Monday, State Auditor John Dougall said that the Salt Lake County Recorder’s office may have violated an anti-nepotism ordinance. [Trib] [DNews] [FOX13]

-> Our Schools Now, which has proposed a ballot initiative to increase funding for public schools, has reduced the tax increase it’s asking for. [Trib]

-> Utah State Charter School Board member Greg Haws resigned from his position because of difficulty commuting to meetings. [Trib]

-> Pat Bagley illustrates the situation former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman will step into as U.S. ambassador to Russia. [Trib]

-> Paul Rolly traces the connection between Provo mayoral candidate and UTA board member Sherrie Everett Hall and one of her major campaign contributors, Sunroc. [Trib]

Nationally: At the request of new chief of staff John Kelly, President Donald Trump fired Anthony Scaramucci as White House communications director. [NYTimes] [WaPost] [Politico]

-> After all of their attempts to repeal or replace Obamacare were met with defeat, Republican leaders are turning to tax reform. [NYTimes] [WaPost] [Politico]

-> President Trump reportedly dictated a statement that his son, Donald Trump Jr., released after it came to light that he met with a Russian lawyer on the 2016 campaign trail. [WaPost]

Where are they?

Rep. Mia Love meets with officials from Mountain America Credit Union, then holds open office hours to meet with constituents at the district office.

meets with officials from Mountain America Credit Union, then holds open office hours to meet with constituents at the district office. Gov. Gary Herbert greets Freedom Academy students, sits down with the Education Excellence Commission, attends the groundbreaking of Valley Grove Development and participates in the Of Love Tennis Tournament.

greets Freedom Academy students, sits down with the Education Excellence Commission, attends the groundbreaking of Valley Grove Development and participates in the Of Love Tennis Tournament. Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox participates in the Education Excellence and Mental Health Crisis Line Commissions, talks with the media about the 25K Jobs initiative and speaks at an LDS Young Women’s Group Camp.

participates in the Education Excellence and Mental Health Crisis Line Commissions, talks with the media about the 25K Jobs initiative and speaks at an LDS Young Women’s Group Camp. State Auditor John Dougall reviews a draft contract, conducts research and meets with State Treasurer David Damschen.

Thomas Burr and Emily Anderson

Twitter.com/thomaswburr and Twitter.com/emilyinorgandy