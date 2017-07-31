News roundup: At EPA, a museum to climate change may soon highlight coal

At EPA, a museum to climate change may soon highlight coal. Cruz stumps for Herrod. Russia adds sanctions that may be a challenge for Huntsman.

Happy Monday. Former Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Gina McCarthy started a museum at the agency’s headquarters in Washington that’s free to the public. It features the EPA’s work over 4½ decades, with exhibit topics such as regulating carbon dioxide emissions and the Paris climate accord. But under President Donald Trump, some exhibits are slated to be changed, including an addition of a section highlighting coal.

Topping the news: Sen. Ted Cruz campaigned for Chris Herrod over the weekend, urging Utahns to elect a real conservative to Congress. [Trib] [DNews] [ABC4]

-> Herrod, who is a former state representative and candidate in the 3rd Congressional District special election, apologized for attempting to use his position to challenge a speeding ticket he received in February. [APviaTrib]

-> As former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman awaits confirmation as U.S. ambassador to Russia, tension between Washington and Moscow is escalating. [Trib]

In other news: Sen. Mike Lee said the Senate "failed the American people" after the Republican-led body failed to repeal or replace Obamacare. [Trib] [DNews]

-> Provo Mayor John Curtis was the target of his opponents throughout the majority of a Friday debate between the three Republican candidates vying to replace former Rep. Jason Chaffetz. [Trib] [DNews] [KUER]

-> Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg spoke at the Utah State Bar convention Friday. [Trib] [APviaDNews]

-> A new poll shows that Utahns are split on the state’s new toughest-in-the-nation drunken-driving law, and those who support the law primarily identified themselves as "very active" Mormons. [Trib]

-> In an effort to keep Dinosaur National Monument pleasant for visitors, Gov. Gary Herbert asked the BLM to reconsider three areas of land designated for oil and gas leasing. [Trib]

-> The Utah Supreme Court ruled that the state’s claims on roads that go through federal land have not expired. [Trib]

-> The news media will be allowed to access a video of a U.S. marshal-involved shooting inside the Salt Lake City federal courthouse after a court ruling Thursday. [Trib]

-> Numerous Utah jails don’t have adequate health care professionals attending to their inmates. [Trib]

-> The Our Schools Now ballot initiative appears to be gaining traction among Utahns. [Trib]

-> To show their support for public education, members of Utah’s largest teachers unions and education advocates marched through downtown Salt Lake City on Saturday. [Trib] [ABC4]

-> Pat Bagley offers his take on the state of the Republican Party. [Trib]

-> Although Robert Gehrke believes the state working toward a solution in the Rio Grande neighborhood is a step in the right direction, he believes they should have gotten involved sooner. [Trib]

-> Gehrke also argues that Republicans’ loss in their efforts to gut Obamacare presents an opportunity for bipartisan negotiations. [Trib]

Nationally: After President Donald Trump said he intends to sign a bill imposing sanctions on Russia, Moscow demanded cuts in U.S. embassy staff. [NYTimes] [WaPost] [Politico]

-> Trump fired Reince Priebus as his chief of staff. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly will replace him. [NYTimes] [WaPost] [Politico]

-> In response to North Korea testing a missile capable of reaching American mainland at the beginning of the weekend, the United States flew two supersonic B-1 bombers over the Korean Peninsula on Sunday. [WaPost]

State Auditor John Dougall meets with the legislative auditor general, gives a tour of the Capitol, speaks with new employees and sits down with some county officials.

