News roundup: McCain shocks Senate with ‘no’ vote on health care bill, deflating Republican efforts to redraw Obamacare

McCain shocks Senate with ‘no’ vote on health care bill, deflating Republican efforts to redraw Obamacare. Utah guv talks Trump transgender proposal, homelessness during monthly news conference. Utah County mistakenly sent 68,000 ballots for the Republican primary to unaffiliated voters.

Happy Friday. Senate Republicans’ last-ditch effort to redraw Obamacare failed early Friday morning in a dramatic flourish. Sen. John McCain, who returned to Washington this week to vote on health care after being diagnosed with brain cancer, joined two other GOP senators, Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski, in casting "no" votes that doomed the legislation. President Donald Trump on Twitter berated the trio — and the 46 Democrats and two Independents who also voted against the measure — for having "let the American people down." It’s unclear how health care reform will move forward. [WaPost]

Topping the news: Utah Gov. Gary Herbert said, "I’m not going to defend President Trump on this issue," speaking about the proposed ban on transgender individuals from entering the military. [Trib] [DNews]

-> At his monthly news conference, Herbert summed up what he feels success in the Rio Grande neighborhood would look like. [Trib] [DNews] [FOX13]

-> Utah County accidentally sent primary ballots for the GOP runoff to replace Jason Chaffetz to 68,000 unaffiliated voters, but elections officials say they’ve taken steps to ensure it doesn’t affect polling fairness. [Trib] [DNews] [KUTV]

-> Two Utah groups are suing the lieutenant governor to prevent him from releasing voter data to the Trump administration’s commission looking into election fraud. [Trib]

Tweets of the day: From @byrdinator: "they went from ‘let’s just do it and be legends’ to ‘let’s just do it and hope what we did doesn’t happen’"

-> From @mckaycoppins: "The most shameful thing is that Mitt Romney is probably water skiing right now."

Happy Birthday: On Friday to Utah Commissioner of Insurance Todd Kiser, state Sen. Ralph Okerlund and Carolyn Updike. On Saturday to state Rep. Bruce Cutler. And on Sunday to Sen. Orrin Hatch’s Utah communications director Heather Barney and former state Rep. Morgan Philpot.

Behind the Headlines: Tribune reporter Chris Smart, Washington Bureau Chief Thomas Burr, government and politics editor Dan Harrie and editorial writer George Pyle join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories, including Gov. Herbert’s endorsement of Provo Mayor John Curtis and the state’s new plan to combat homelessness.

In other news: To show their support for public lands, hundreds of individuals working in the outdoor retail industry and those who participate in outdoor recreation rallied in front of the Utah Capitol. [Trib] [DNews] [KUTV]

-> The Utah Patient Coalition’s ballot initiative, which aims to legalize medical marijuana use in Utah, held some of its first public hearings this week. [Trib]

-> After the head of the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources was tapped to lead the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Mike Fowlks was appointed to take his place with the state agency. [Trib]

-> Pat Bagley gives his take on new White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci. [Trib]

-> Paul Rolly expresses his suspicions over whether KSL intentionally cut Salt Lake City’s first openly gay mayor, Jackie Biskupski, out of its Days of ‘47 Parade coverage. [Trib]

Nationally: Congress sent a sanctions bill, which includes restrictions on Russia, to President Donald Trump’s desk. He must now decide whether to sign the legislation. [NYTimes] [WaPost] [Politico]

-> In an interview with The New Yorker, White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci vulgarly blasted Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and Chief Strategist Steve Bannon. [NYTimes] [WaPost] [Politico]

Where are they?

Rep. Mia Love participates in a Financial Services Committee meeting, works at legislative planning meeting, votes and returns to Utah.

participates in a Financial Services Committee meeting, works at legislative planning meeting, votes and returns to Utah. Gov. Gary Herbert takes a personal vacation.

takes a personal vacation. Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox speaks at the Utah State Bar summer convention.

speaks at the Utah State Bar summer convention. State Auditor John Dougall reviews a study proposal, meets with a system vendor, speaks with a college student, goes over analysis study information and returns constituent calls and emails.

Got a tip? A birthday, wedding or anniversary to announce? Email us at cornflakes@sltrib.com. If you haven’t already, sign up for our weekday email and get this sent directly to your inbox. [Trib]

-- Courtney Tanner and Emily Anderson

Twitter.com/CourtneyLTanner and Twitter.com/emilyinorgandy